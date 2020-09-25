You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it! How many times have you heard that statement? Maybe it was a family member, a good friend, or your health that suddenly was taken away. I’ve had all but the last one happen to me and that could happen at any time as it could with anyone.
Let’s consider some outdoor activities such as your favorite game, your guns, your freedom. Why these you might ask; why not these as they could well be on the line in November. If you lose your guns, you can’t hunt, if you can’t hunt you lose hunting the game you love to hunt, and, if you lose your freedom, you lose everything America has stood for since its beginning.
Are you going to let that happen? Back in the 60’s and 70’s, if you lived around this area, you know pheasants dotted the rural communities and I loved to hunt them. I couldn’t imagine all these beautiful birds disappearing from our area, but they did. Several blizzards in the early 80s, changes in agricultural practices, and the disappearance of prime habitat led to their demise.
This happened to quail in our area as well; certain important factors taken away a little at a time until these birds all but disappeared. This may well be happening to your guns, your freedom, and everything you hold dear to you.
There are those candidates that want to take away your guns and take away many of the freedoms we have enjoyed for so long. This is happening today! Our freedoms are being undermined slowly and many Americans are doing very little, if anything, about it! I’m not one of them!
When the polls open, remember what is on the line as this may be the most important election ever when it comes to hunting and fishing and many of the other outdoor sports. Listen to the candidates and read between the lines, make sure you are educated when you go to the polls. Know who you are voting for; who is going to try to restrict some of your freedoms, your guns. Who is tough on wildlife crime, who lets criminals back on the streets, who talks out of both sides of their mouth and then decide which way you are going to vote. Whatever you do, please go out and vote!
New changes in lottery
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced updates to the process for hunters who wish to enter the lottery for Spring Wild Turkey permits. The new application procedure, adopted earlier this year, will streamline the lotteries for turkey hunters, making it easier to obtain all three of their permits online rather than a combination of online and over-the-counter.
“We hope this new process will be simpler and more straightforward for our hunters,” said Luke Garver, manager, Wild Turkey Project, IDNR. “Resident hunters can now apply in all three lotteries, whereas previously they would only be able to apply in the first and third. Hunters also will have the opportunity to get more permits for their favorite public land spots via the lottery.”
Changes to the lottery process include:
• First Lottery: Only resident hunters may apply for one turkey hunting permit. This excludes hunters who have received or will receive a landowner property-only hunting turkey permit for the spring season. Applications for First Lottery are accepted beginning Oct. 6 through Dec. 1.
• Second Lottery: All hunters are eligible to apply for one turkey hunting permit, but hunters who have not already been awarded a permit will receive preference. Applications are accepted through the first working day after Jan. 10.
• Third Lottery: All hunters are eligible to apply. Hunters may apply for up to three permits during this period, except that no one may exceed the limit of three permits in total for spring turkey hunting. The three-permit total includes lottery-drawn, landowner, youth, and OTC permits. Applications are accepted through the first working day after Feb. 8.
For additional information on Wild Turkey Hunting in Illinois, visit https://www2.illinois.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.