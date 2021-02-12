Teach your children to work! I’ve sat back and watched a generation of kids that don’t want to work; a large part would rather live off the government.
The one thing I’ve always noticed about outdoors people is that they know how to work; they know how to survive if they have to. Many of these people know how to take care of themselves when things get tough.
You won’t find many true outdoorsmen who couldn’t survive if all else fails simply because they know how to get things done.
If you are spoiling your kids with toys, video games and cell phones and don’t teach them to do things, you will have a person dependent on you or someone else for a long time.
Simple chores like taking out the garbage or cleaning the house help to bring a young person into the real world; the world where work produces money and money buys you the things you want and need.
You don’t have to make your child work all the time; that will come soon enough. Young people still need their friends and their social time and you need to remember and respect that.
I remember mowing lawns in the neighborhood with one of those old reel push mowers; no rider, no self-propelled, just push mow the entire lawn for a quarter. I was eight to ten years old. If you remember those days, you might be just as old as I am.
As a young person I learned to catch a fish, shoot straight, chop firewood, build a fire, pitch a tent, use a knife, sleep on the ground and clean fish and game. Many of these things I still use today. I tried to teach my children these things but had no takers.
If you let your kids sit around, they will just sit around. Many of these kids gain weight, get physically out of shape, and refuse to work. I had a young adult tell me once he wasn’t going to work; he said work was stupid. There’s a kid that will live off the government unless mom and dad put a boot in his butt and make him do something other than to lay around.
I could go on and on about the lack of work in the young people of our country today but, if your kids our workers you know exactly about what I’m talking about.
I started working at 14 at the Fischer Theatre for $1.25 an hour. I did this on what was then called a work permit back then; this allowed someone under the age of 16 to work a certain number of hours per week. I used the money I made to buy several guns, ammo and fishing tackle; whatever time I had for myself I spent in the outdoors. I still work today! My dad gave me money but usually for work I did around the house, the rest I earned myself!
Now ask yourself, “What kind of a kid am I raising”? Be honest with yourself. Is this what you want for your young person?
Tell them this; “There is a place where you can go where they give you money. The more you go, the more money they give you. The place is called WORK!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.