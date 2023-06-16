Father’s Day can be a great day to remember your dad by spending time with him if you still have him. A day in the boat or a day on the golf course can be a great way to spend the day with your dad.
I lost my dad in 1988; seems like an eternity ago! I still, however remember the things he taught me and I believe that is all a parent can ask of their child. Every time I do something that my dad taught me; a memory comes back into my mind.
My dad would come home from work every evening during the warm months, take me to the park, and hit me ground balls. Now and then he would take me fishing and I carry a photo in my wallet of the first fish I ever caught.
If you are a dad with young children, spend all the time you can with them and make memories like I carry for my dad. If your dad is older, take the time to spend time with him. Once he is gone, all you have left are the memories!
By the way, Free Fishing Days in Illinois is this weekend; June 16-19. Take advantage of the fact that you won’t need a fishing license during these days and take dad fishing.
Wildlife biologists and conservation police from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are monitoring reports of black bear sightings in Lake County.
The most recent sighting occurred in a backyard in Antioch during the weekend. The bear’s current location is unknown at this time, and IDNR has received no further reports of sightings since early Sunday morning near Antioch.
I’m not concerned that you will stumble across a bear in our area but bears do travel along river systems and travel long distances in a single day. With the Wabash River close to our area, a bear could travel that river and make its way up one of its tributaries. It seems unlikely but never say never!
My wife and I have traveled extensively throughout the west and northwest as well as the southwest of our country and we have encountered bears. We have had several experiences where they were pretty close so, knowing what to do if you encounter a bear is important. Here is what you need to know:
Do not run.
Do not surprise the bear. Make noise to ensure it’s aware of your presence. A black bear is not likely to attack a person unless it feels trapped or provoked.
Respect the bear’s space, and do not approach the animal.
If the bear sees you, stand your ground; look as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air and slowly back away.
If possible, go inside a building or get into a vehicle. Black bears display two types of behavior—defensive and offensive.
A bear may swat at the ground or surrounding vegetation, lunge toward you, vocalize, blow air out of its mouth, or pop its jaws. These defensive behaviors are used to warn you to move away. Slowly back away from the bear.
With offensive behavior, the bear will move toward you quickly. If you have food with you, drop the food, and keep moving away from the bear.
