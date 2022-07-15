It’s hard to believe but when this column goes to press there will be less than two weeks before the official beginning of hunting season as squirrel season begins on Aug. 1 in Illinois.
I heard on the radio the other day that there is less than a month before the start of school in our area. With that comes the fact that we are only seven weeks away from the Labor Day Weekend which, for many people, signifies the end of summer.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.
The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September.
Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal at https://exploremoreil.com or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, visit https:// exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.
Additional details will be announced in the forthcoming 2022-2023 edition of IDNR’s Hunting and Trapping Digest. Information about hunting and trapping in Illinois also can be found here online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.
Here is a quick rundown on the early hunting seasons available here in Illinois.
The squirrel season dates are August 1 thru February 15, 2023 but the season is closed during the firearm deer seasons (Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4). The season is open statewide with a daily limit of five and a possession limit of ten.
The dove season begins statewide on September 1st and runs through November 14th and then resumes December 26th thru January 9, 2023. The daily limit is fifteen birds with a possession limit of forty-five.
The early teal season runs statewide from September 10th thru September 25th with a daily limit of six and a possession limit of eighteen.
There is a rail season in Illinois that will run from September 10th thru November 18th. The season runs statewide with a daily limit of twenty-five and a possession limit of seventy-five.
Illinois also has a snipe season; yes ladies, a snipe season. This season runs statewide from September 10th thru December 25th with a daily limit of eight and a possession limit of twenty-four.
There is also an early season for Canada geese running from September 1st thru September 15th. In the North and Central Zones there is a daily limit of five with a possession limit of fifteen. In the South Central and South Zones there is a daily limit of two and a possession limit of six.
I’m not sure where the summer has gone but it seems to have passed very quickly for me. Although I love the fall, I’d like to see the clock slow down just a little so that we can all enjoy what we have left of summer.
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.