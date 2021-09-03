Labor Day Weekend is the last major holiday of the summer and there will be a lot of traffic on the area lakes as some boaters make this their official last trip on the water. Me, I’m trying to get my boats up and running for the fall crappie run hoping to fish deep into the fall.
Let’s make this an accident-free weekend as we celebrate our final summer weekend. Leave the alcohol at home and provide fun for your family. Put on your life vest, keep your speed under control and enjoy the great weather.
The later we go into the fall, the fewer boats are on the water; that means less company for the fisherman willing to fish into October and November. The fish will bite right up to the forming of ice and I’ve known anglers that have broken through the skim ice to get to open water and caught big bunches of fish.
There are bluegill, crappie, bass and walleye to be caught up until ice on. The catfish also bite late into the fall. You can enjoy the cooler water, the beautiful trees, and the migrating birds during the late fall.
There are some hunting seasons that are open or opening soon that hunters need to know about.
Squirrel season has been open for over a month. The Canada goose season opens on October 30th for the Central Zone (our zone). There is an early teal season in our zone as well running from September 11-26. Teal are a small duck that come through our area well ahead of most ducks. These are small, fast-flying ducks that give waterfowl hunters quite a challenge.
Dove hunting season is in now. Tabbed as the Gray Ghosts of Autumn, the dove offers some great challenges for the hunter as they dart back and forth in their flight.
I’ve never taken a big bass in the fall of the year but that means nothing as others I’ve known have taken some big fish late.
I get most of my crappie in the fall on a tube jig tipped with a bee moth, many of my bluegill come on the same bait but I also take quite a few on my fly rod. I prefer using a tight line over using a bobber, letting the bait drift down into the deer water.
There are some huge redears that bite during the fall as well and I get a lot of these just letting the tube jig drift on down.
The colder the water gets the better your chances are of taking a nice walleye if they have been stocked in the water you fish. My big late walleye have come either on a spinner bait or a crankbait. Walleye are considered one of the best eating fish that one can get.
Don’t let the fall get away from you without doing the things you want to do. Whether it is fishing, hunting, boating, golfing, etc.; get it done! I’m sure you know what is coming!
