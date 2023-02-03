I had several questions asked me by several of my readers this week concerning the large number of geese throughout our immediate area.
Geese are in our area by the thousands right now! If you have gone across Lake Vermilion this past week, you probably saw several thousand geese just from the Bridge that goes over the lake. Those are just a small number of geese that are in our area.
There were geese by the thousands flying over our mall last Sunday and even more moving from the water around Heron Park at the north end of the lake. So why are they here?
We all know that geese migrate during the late fall and early winter going from their breeding grounds in Canada, Minnesota, and the Dakotas. They fly as far south as they need to go to escape the frigid temperatures that hit these areas in the winter,
They fly south until they find a suitable area to spend the winter. Back twenty or thirty years ago, that was southern Illinois; Crab Orchard Lake, Carlyle Lake, Horseshoe Lake, etc. These lakes were suitable for the geese to winter before their flight back to their summer area.
These flights are long and consist of many miles. Why fly three hundred miles farther than these birds have to?
With the change in climate that we seem to be experiencing over the past several decades, geese are finding central Illinois is now just as appealing as southern Illinois used to be.
Goose clubs in southern Illinois have been going belly up because the geese are not going that far any longer and many are settling in our area because of the many lakes and ponds throughout the area.
The second question about geese asked me this past week revolved why they sleep on the water.
Geese sleep on the water simply because they can and the water offers them shelter from most of their predators. Foxes, coyotes, bobcats, and dogs simply won’t bother them if they are on the water and they are very comfortable doing so.
Many of us have had or do have coats and vests lined with goose down. Goose down is one of the best insulators to the cold. If you have never skinned or plucked a goose you probably wouldn’t realize just how thick the down layer of feathers is on a goose. Geese are quite warm and comfortable sitting in the water or sitting on the ice. Don’t feel sorry for them when you see them out there, they are probably warmer than you are!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.