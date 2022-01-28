For those of you who have never fished through the ice or, if you are a novice ice angler out on the ice for the first or second time, it can be an experience.
If you don’t believe fish can be caught through the ice, guess again! Fish bite very well through the ice and, some days you can fill a five gallon bucket with bluegill and crappie and not even move; other days, the fish can be much harder to find.
I remember the first couple times I went ice fishing, I got a little freaked out! When it is cold outside the ice continues to build and it does so by expanding. A good example of this is to leave a Styrofoam cup full of water on a very cold night and you will come back to see a big round ice cube filling your cup and the cup will generally be split due to the expansion of the water as it freezes.
When ice builds on a lake or pond it doesn’t have a lot of room to expand so it begins to crack and pop! At first that made me uneasy but, as time went on, I just got used to it and it could pop all day and I knew the body of water was just putting on more ice.
I fished with a good friend who was a very large man. One day we were at Lincoln Trails State Park south of Marshall, Illinois. The lake is a decent size lake and we were fishing just off the concession stand about half way out on the lake.
My buddy was sitting on his five-gallon bucket when it sounded like an earthquake was happening at the far south end of the lake. The end result was a crack that began coming across the lake right toward us; we were actually watching it.
The crack continued on right under my friend’s bucket and he actually rose up a little as the crack passed under him. He just looked up at me and said, “Good Ice!”
I complained in this column about how long it took to get my Firearm Owners Identification Card earlier this fall and it wasn’t long before I got it! How about some of you out there; do you have a F.O.I.D card hung up in the system?
Now I have my Concealed Carry Card hung up in this system. I took my class, paid my fees, and got my receipts and paperwork on March 13, 2021. This is over ten months ago and I still don’t have my card. I’m carry concealed on an expired card even though I’ve been told that that is alright.
Once again, the government can tell you how many Covid cases there were in the country today, how many people died of Covid today, how many hospital beds are available in each hospital today, how many people have been vaccinated, and how many people have received their boosters but they can’t print out and deliver a simple card the size of a credit card. Just how screwed up is that?
