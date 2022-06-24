Did you know we now have a new state snake? The new state snake for Illinois is the Eastern Milk Snake, a snake found throughout Illinois.
The Eastern Milk Snake is actually a member of the King Snake group and is white or light gray with Red Blotches throughout its body which are surrounded with a black border. It is a non-poisonous snake that hangs around building and other structures.
The snake got it name from early American dairy farmers who blamed the snake when there was a reduction of milk in their dairy cows. These snakes were blamed because they were often found in barns where dairy cows were housed.
I have handled hundreds of snakes in my college and teaching days and fear none in this area. Snakes have been given a bad rap because of Biblical association with the devil but, in reality, snakes do us a lot more good than harm and seldom look to engage.
Snakes are actually lizards (which many people love) that have lost their legs through the evolutionary process by living underground. Give a snake a break and let it live!
There is now a new name for the Asian Carp; the name is Copi (pronounced Copee). The name was released this week and is designed to help sell the fish in restaurants throughout the United States
Copi is a light, flaky fish that is good to eat but the name Carp somehow turns people away. Now you can order Copi instead and hopefully this renaming will allow this fish to be served.
I plan to try the first chance I get just because I’m curious about it palatability. Who knows; I might like it.
If you’ve been watching the television news lately, undoubtedly you have seen the numerous Copi jumping out of rivers as boats move along; some even jumping into boats.
Our riverways and our Great Lakes have become overrun with Copi and officials are counting on their being eaten as a way to reduce population. Hopefully you will Copi a try when it becomes available wherever you are eating.
Been fishing lately? Wow, the water is hot and the water is clear and I’m finding structure I’ve never seen before; way down deep! Now I know why I’ve taken good fish there before!
I fished one evening last week and my total was three bass in about an hour and half. Now that’s not good but it’s not bad either as I spend most of my time studying structure. The only problem with these three bass is that I could have put them in a row and not had enough length to equal a twelve-inch bass for a tournament; really three “dinks”. But, I had a good time and that’s what it’s all about!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.