Normally I like to wait until late summer or early fall to hit the rivers in our area in search of some good fishing.
With the early drought that we are having, our rivers are low and clear as June begins and now is a great time to hit our river system.
You never know what you might come up with when you fish a river but I go to the rivers to catch smallmouth bass, one of my favorite fish to catch. However, what you catch in our river system can be a grab bag. You might catch a catfish, a carp, a bass, a crappie, a goggle-eye, a rock bass. I’ve seen walleye, gar, drum, you name it; you might catch it!
During the heat that we are having now and, probably what is yet to come this summer, the cool river water sure feels good against your legs as you walk along in the water. A pair of cut-off jeans and a pair of old tennis shoes is all you need to hit the water. Shirts are optional and I would sure recommend a hat.
River fishing is a little different than fishing from a boat or from a bank. There are sometimes tree limbs, brush, and vines that grow along the river bank and, unless you wade the center of the river, you might want to consider a shorter fishing rod.
I like a five-and-a- half-foot rod when river fishing as conditions can get a little tight as deep pockets of water force you to the bank. A shorter rod can give you more maneuverability when you are in a smaller river.
Fly fishermen that fish rivers look for a seven-foot flyrod instead of and eight or nine-foot flyrod. Manufacturers made fewer of the shorter flyrods causing the shorter rods to command a much higher price!
Our river system is blessed with smallmouth bass. We have a good population of 12 to 14- inch fish and smaller. One might consider a 12 to 14-inch fish no to be a big fish but, trust me, if you get one of those on an ultra-light rod and a four-pound-test line, you’ll find out why many anglers had to the rivers for their fun.
Then again, there is also a good population of 18-19-inch smallmouth in our river system as well and, those fish will give you a great battle if you hook into one of those!
I’ve been told that you cannot catch a big smallmouth on a small lure and that is probably true some of the times. In 1978 I took a four-pound eight-ounce smallmouth bass from the Little Vermilion River that was 20 inches in length. I took it on a 1/8 oz. Bass Buster Scorpion which is a fairly small spinner bait.
This was a big river smallmouth for our area and it shows that you just never know unless you go!
Not only do our rivers have some nice smallmouth bass but so do some of our mine ponds and so does Lake Vermilion. Lake Vermilion smallmouth seem to show up in the fall and most of them come from the north end of the lake.
Smallmouth bass of over five pounds have come from some of our strip mine ponds but those are very sporadic.
Enjoy the late spring and summer, hit the rivers if you can just to see what they can provide in angling experience.
