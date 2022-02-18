This past Wednesday I saw a boat heading south out of Danville. With almost all waters within our immediate area being frozen on top, I just assumed these anglers were heading to one of our state’s warm water discharge lakes.
Many of our locals that want to fish this time of the year head down to the Newton Power Lake in Jasper County where there is a warm-water discharge into the lake from a cooling system within the plant. This causes one arm of the lake to have warmer water than the other areas and this, in turn, allows anglers to fish water temperatures than they would find elsewhere.
Fishing these warm-water lakes was something I did back in the day but these were trips to Sangchris Lake near Springfield where water temperatures exceeded 40 degrees in January and February.
It takes a better man than I am today to fish during these bitter temperatures and winds. I always say that I was young and dumb once but not today!
There is also a warm-water discharge at the Newtown Power Plant south and east of Cayuga, Indiana. This warm water flows into the Wabash River just south of Cayuga and there is a boat access area just east of the intersection of Route 63 and Route 234.
If you really want to fish this early, give the warm-water discharge lakes a try!
Now is the time of the year when businesses receive their fishing tackle and get it out on the shelves. Those with “Cabin Fever” generally can’t wait to get out and spend a lot of money on new tackle.
Many lures are designed for fishermen and, not so much fish! Companies design lures with pretty colors, lures with lots of rattles, lures that suspend after going deep, lures that float, etc.
Fish are not generally interested in pretty as much as they are food. I have a lot of shad in several of the lakes I fish but, no crawdads. In these lakes I fish a lot of lures that resemble the food source in the lake; shad, tiny bass, bluegill, etc.
Fish colors that resemble the food sources in the lake or pond that you are fishing; keep that in mind when buying lures.
Ask some of your friends what they do good on in certain bodies of water at certain times of the year. Seldom do I fish the same lures in the fall that I fished in the spring.
Keep a record of what worked best in which lakes at which time of the year. Refer to that journal before you go out and add to it as you find different lures that work.
Get out and relieve your “Cabin Fever” but do it with the mindset that you are going to buy what catches fish and not fishermen!
