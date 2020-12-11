The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced a preliminary total of 76,579 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day 2020 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Sunday. A final total of 75,417 deer were harvested during the firearm season in 2019.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season (Dec. 3-6) was 29,432, compared with 25,176 during the second season in 2019. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season (Nov. 20-22) was 47,147 deer.
Vermilion County firearm hunters took 224 deer during the second part of the season compared to 329 deer during the first part of the season totaling 553 deer for the two seasons combined. This compares to 510 harvested during last season’s firearm hunt.
Remaining 2020-21 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13;
• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and
• Archery Deer Season, which continues through Jan. 17, 2021.
A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at:
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf
For more deer hunting information, visit:
https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
Several weeks ago, I was asked by an archery hunter what I thought of everyone being allowed to use a cross-bow during the archer deer hunting season.
Before the crossbows became legal for everyone that wanted to use one, I wrote a column stating I was against this and I still am! When someone asked for my opinion, I generally give it and, even though I make some people mad, it is my opinion. Having had several years now to analyze what is happening in the deer hunting world, I now have even more reasons to dislike their use.
The most obvious reason revolves around the fact that it takes away the thrill of the hunt being able to reach out and shoot a deer at 50-65 yards. My feeling is that most hunters are loosing out on the thrill of the hunt; bringing in the deer for that close-up, deadly shot.
Cross-bows have their place, in my opinion, for youth, most women, and handicapped individuals. I’ve had both shoulders operated on and can no longer draw a bow to full draw. I don’t, however, believe that a healthy hunter would choose a cross-bow over a traditional bow or compound bow. When you let an arrow go at a target in the woods that stands 50 yards or more from your position, think of how many small limbs will be between you and the target. If your arrow strikes just one of those limbs, you could most likely have a wounded deer which I have always been totally against.
If you follow the deer harvest like I do every year, you will find archery numbers are up due to these cross-bows. More big bucks are being taken during the early part of the season leaving fewer for the firearm and muzzleloader season.
When I was hunting back in the day, it was what I would call a true or a pure hunt. Watching a deer come in to a “kill range” of twenty yards or less, seeing the breath of the animal in the cold frosty air, and feeling the blood running hot in my veins was much more exciting that just firing away at a target feeding away at distance of half a football field.
One hunter told me, “It’s a piece of cake taking a deer with a cross-bow!” So my question is; “Where’s the hunt”?
