The archery deer season in Illinois ends Sunday, which brings the deer season to a close. Final totals for the entire season will be out soon. The Canada goose season extends thru Jan. 31st in our zone.
Hunters interested in collecting a 2020 Illinois Deer Harvest Pin should find them available from participating DNR Direct license and permit vendors beginning in mid-December. The free harvest pins will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the Youth Wingshooting Clinics and Pheasant Hunts scheduled for March 6 at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County and March 20 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County.
All participants in the clinics and hunts will be required to follow all health and safety guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, and carrying and using hand sanitizer.
The Pere Marquette and WSRC Youth Clinics and Hunts have been popular late winter/early spring additions to the IDNR Wingshooting and Youth Pheasant Hunting programs. Most youth pheasant hunting opportunities are offered at IDNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting Areas in the fall or early winter.
During the events March 6 and March 20, young hunters will participate in wingshooting clinics during the morning. National Sporting Clays Association/IDNR Certified Wingshooting Instructors will teach the wingshooting clinics. Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills. The pheasant hunts will take place during the afternoon. Young hunters must have successfully
Permits for the Pere Marquette and WSRC Youth Wingshooting Clinics/Pheasant Hunts are available through the IDNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting Internet Reservation System. Hunters need to review the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information” and the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations” on the IDNR controlled pheasant hunting webpage prior to applying. Completing a permit reservation online takes less than five minutes.
For details, check the controlled pheasant hunting webpage.
