I took my concealed carry class last weekend as my five-year period had expired and the class is necessary every five years. Many hunters, target shooters and everyday people own, use, and carry a firearm. To legally carry a concealed weapon in Illinois as well as many other states, one must also have a concealed carry permit.
Upon completing the class, I asked how long it would take to get my concealed card from the state and I was told at least 90 days or more. I also applied for my Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID Card) which allows me to own a firearm and to purchase ammunition. My FOID card expired August 1, 2020, I sent in my application and my fee and my status is still under review on the State Police website.
I personally have a problem with both of these situations. I have always viewed the FOID card as an attempt by the government to know who owns a gun in Illinois and the need for a concealed carry permit as a way to make me pay for my constitutional right as guaranteed me by the Constitution of the United States 2nd Amendment.
Our state government can tell us how many people have Covid 19 in the state, how many are in the hospital, how many are recuperating at home, how many hospital beds are in use in ICU units, and how many have died on a daily basis yet they cannot clear me for concealed carry or FOID card less than 90 days. They have the computers to quickly see that I pose no threat; no tickets, no car wrecks, no psyche ward visits, no anything that would pose a threat to society.
Granted I can carry my concealed weapon and own my firearms legally until I get my cards but I’m working off a pair of expired cards and really shouldn’t be! It is also questionable as to whether I can legally purchase ammunition.
For anyone who has forgot or for anyone that doesn’t know what the Second Amendment says, well here it is: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This is pretty easy to read but not all understand!
Lifetime plate update
I was asked by several to mention the Lifetime Trailer License Plates that I brought to my readers attention back in October. I purchased three of these plates at that time for $19 per plate verses the $118 for a trailer plate I normally pay.
The stipulation to using these plates is that your entire load cannot exceed 8,000 pounds which includes your truck, your trailer, and your load. I am, at present, contemplating whether or not I can use them. I say this because I had my truck and trailer weighed at a local scrap yard and the pair weighed right at 7,000 pounds. By the time I add a big riding mower or two plus a hand mower or two, I’ll probably be over so I many well need to consider how to handle this problem.
Before you decide to purchase a Lifetime Trailer Plate, do the math; have your equipment weighed. A big boat on top of a trailer being pulled by a pick-up truck may well put you over.
I did get my plates at the Hoopeston DMV with no problem and they can give you all the information you need. The key is that the final weight of all your equipment cannot exceed 8,000. It is my interpretation that you will be fined by the pound over the limit.
