Prepare yourself for a great week as temperatures are predicted to be in the 70s all week and maybe we will get that spring-like weather we have all been waiting for.
Bluegill and bass are nesting right now and I’ve never really done well on big bass when they were on the nest as I believe nature gives them an extra instinct when they are nesting.
Last week I talked about fishing for nesting bluegill with a fly rod but there are other ways to catch bluegill off their nests.
The use of natural baits to take bluegill has long been a favorite of mine. The live cricket has always been a favorite of mine but many people overlook crickets and use bee moth or redworms instead.
The live cricket, when fished properly, is as deadly as any bait for nesting bluegill. Using a 4-pound test line, a number 8 gold hook, and single split-shot sinker I have taken as many bluegills as I could eat over the years.
The key to fishing the cricket lies in how you place it on the hook. When placed on the hook wrong it appears phony to the fish as you move it across the beds.
Bluegill beds are normally in shallow water so I seldom use a bobber or float but rather fish using a tight line. If using a bobber, I like a small slip bobber that won’t make a loud splash when I cast it over the beds.
Never drop your bobber right on top of the beds but rather, cast out beyond the beds and slowly work the bobber and the bait right over the beds dropping the bait right into the bed if possible. Be ready as things happen quick and the cricket will be gone in a flash!
Hook the cricket through the front of the chest (thorax) and bring the hook entirely through the body, then turn it and run the point directly into the top of the rear end (abdomen) but not through it; leave the point of the hook buried in the abdomen. If the hook point shows, the number of bites is greatly reduced in clear water.
When you retrieve the cricket always make sure the point is buried in the abdomen before making your next cast. Also, make sure your split-shot sinker has not moved and keep it about a foot away from the hook.
Crickets are normally purchased by the tube; a full tube contains approximately 100 crickets or by the half tube which normally contains 50 crickets. If you don’t use all your crickets in a day, feed them some pieces of a raw potato.
Fishing with live crickets can be a lot of fun, very explosive, and a great way to fill you dinner plate.
There are lots of wild flowers blooming in the woods right now so a walk into a natural area where these wild flowers grow would be a beautiful trip this time of the year. Add to this, the chance to see a fawn, a wild turkey, or a nesting bird makes this the perfect time to take a walk into nature!
