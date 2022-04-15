Where did all this wind come from? I’ve been asked that the last several days; normally mid-April is characterized by warm sunny days and warm gentle rains. This sure hasn’t been the case this year; hold on to your hat and hope you don’t get blown away has been the case the last couple of weeks.
All of this coming right in the middle of the Illinois Turkey Season and what is normally the beginning of mushroom season. Fishing has been very difficult this early season; water temperatures are still down and winds are keeping anglers from venturing out to the larger bodies of water.
Eagles are in the news as area eagles have had their young and the little fuzzy babies can be seen at times peeking their heads up and over the nest. I’ve not seen a hummingbird nor have I heard of anyone in the area seeing any.
I have a new e-mail address if anyone needs to send me information on any hummingbird sightings or mushroom finds: pamnsam70@aol.com
What would I do if I were fishing these windy days? Most people would head for where there is some sort of cover from the wind; not me! I like to fish the banks where the wind is hitting the most; waves crashing into the bank.
When wind crashes into the bank it tends to stir up the water washing small creatures out from under rocks and brush. The fish know this, just like they know that a small stream will do similar things and fish line up to snatch a meal when it becomes available.
Fighting the wind has always been a problem in the spring but don’t overlook those wind-blown banks as many times they are holding good fish. I like to parallel these banks with my boat, fighting the wind and fishing about five to ten yards off the bank in the deeper water.
I’ve seen no reports from the state as yet on the numbers for the turkey season harvest but I know this weather must be tough on the overall harvest. A reminder that turkey season ends at 1 p.m. each day and hunters need to be finished by then.
I also want to remind you that a new fishing license was needed by April 1st so, if you haven’t picked up your new license, it’s time to do so.
In speaking of mushrooms; did you know that most old-time mushroom hunters would speak of the season beginning about the time the red bud trees began to bloom and that the peak of the mushroom season occurs when the lilacs are blooming at their best?
As of now, the red buds are blooming but the lilacs are not so we are somewhere close to the start of the mushroom season around here.
