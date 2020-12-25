I visited my old trapline one day this week and, after 15 years or so away, it had sure changed.
I went to two or three old spots in the lake and was simply amazed at how both nature and man had changed its looks. Out Buildings stood where I used to walk, houses dotted the landscape where weeds and cattails used to thrive, and the north end of the lake itself had lost its shallow shelf and the water was now located in just one channel instead of spreading out over the shallow shelf.
It’s just amazing how man, in just a few short years, can change the landscape as he encroaches some of the few remaining natural areas we have left around here.
The more time passes the more things change. I would have loved to have seen this land a 1,000 years ago, 200 years ago, 100 years ago.
“The more things change, the more they remain the same!” Have you ever heard this statement? I’ve been here for three quarters of a century and I don’t believe in any way shape or form that this statement is true, at least when you are talking about the land.
I have a statement of my own; “Time tells all!” I made this statement at a meeting on the removal of the dams along the Vermilion River several years ago when the IDNR tried to tell us that removing the dams would barely affect our rivers. I’ve used this statement for years and it is always true; no matter what your feelings are about a subject, time will give you the answer if you wait for it.
Time has not been good to the landscaped of my old trapline; the cattails are still there but there is very little water around them like there used to be.
Houses and outbuilding encroaching the land leave animals with less area in which to live and raise their young. This in turn puts them in your trees at home, in your lawn, and in your flowers. Complain as you will but these problems aren’t going to go away soon and the blame falls right where it should.
Have you ever talked with someone who tells you what a beautiful piece of property he owns and how he had always wanted to live near a lake in a nice wooded area? He tells you he wanted to be close to nature! He then proceeds to tell you how he cut down twenty big trees and put in a beautiful plush lawn after he burned off all the tall weeds and the brush piles. He then tells you he built a two-story house on the property and fenced in the yard to keep out the critters.
He continues by telling you he built a four-wheeler track in the back forty and graveled in all the areas around his out building.
The man then continues to tell you how he hates the deer that jump his fences and eat his flowers along with the geese that leave droppings all over his lawn. He hates the moles that dig tunnels in his yard, the raccoons that raid his garbage cans, and the beavers that cut down his ornamental trees. Most of the time he will finish it up by telling you what a wonderful place he has; close to nature.
COVID-19 may be nothing more than a shot across our bow; it wakes us up to reality. We do not own this planet, this land — we just borrow it or rent it for the very short time we spend on this earth. Enjoy your time here and find your purpose for being here. Make 2021 a year where you help out in putting our planet back in shape; we need to work together to keep this country the greatest in the world. Time tells all and time will tell just how much us being here has helped or hurt our planet!
DEER HUNTING UPDATE
During the 2020 Illinois Muzzleloader-Only Deer season (December 11-13), hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,447 deer, compared to 3,076 in 2019.
The preliminary harvest total consisted of 43% males and 57% females (1,469:1,978).
The top five counties for muzzleloader season harvest were Pike (140), Randolph (111), Adams (107), Jefferson (99), and Hancock (94).
Vermilion County muzzleloaders harvested a total of 36 deer compared to 37 during last year’s muzzleloader season.
CHRISTMAS GREETINGS
Here is your slightly late Christmas card that I have sent all my readers since I began this column over forty-two years ago,
The front of your card shows a Christmas tree with fairly large ornaments with faces on each. One is a nurse, one a doctor, one a first responder, one a bell ringer, one a fireman, one a police officer, and one the face of Jesus.
Open your card; the card reads, “Christmas Is A Time to be Thankful for Those That Got Us Through”
Merry Christmas, Sam
