The summer is going much faster than most of us want to see it go! The Fourth of July is past and the next major holiday is Labor Day and it will be here before you know it.
At the printing of this column, we will be just three weeks from the beginning of the 2021-22 hunting season as squirrels come in season the first of September.
I am typing this column from the Hilton Grand Hotel in Fort Wayne, Ind., as my wife and I are attending the national meet for the National Fishing Lure Collector’s Club (NFLCC)
Of course, I am here to buy and trade old fishing lures but there are a lot of other items bought, sold, and traded at this show. One of the most interesting items I’ve seen so far is a hand operated trolling motor. This motor uses a person’s energy to spin its propeller, much like the old egg beaters with the handle to turn the beaters. My first thought was; what a useless idea.
At that point someone mentioned that it might be the motors used when gas hits five dollars a gallon.
Could you imagine cranking a motor by hand just to get across a lake? By the time you got there you would be too tired to fish!
I have seen two very small spotted fawns killed by automobiles in the past week; very sad! There is nothing in nature sweeter than a spotted fawn and to see them killed bothers me!
Of course, cars can’t stop on a dime but being aware of what is around you and slowing down when you see an animal in the roadway is not too much to ask in my opinion. Slow down and let them live!
I’m beginning to believe that life is so fast-paced today that many people simply don’t care if they hit an animal or not; am I wrong? Have we become so callous that we no longer are bothered by a dead animal in the road?
Most bluegill are now off the beds but come into the shallows to feed mainly early in the morning and late in the evenings. Summertime means that many insects fly into or land on the surface of the water and can be taken fairly easily with a fly rod.
Going deeper with things like bee moth or live crickets, especially around submerged brush and trees, can produce some nice catches as well. Early and late are key for taking bluegills in the middle of summer!
Far too many anglers like to drop these live baits down quickly into the deep water but using a very, very light sinker will allow your bait to sink ever so slowly as though it had just died and was just drifting down into the depths.
Fish just wait for these baits to slowly sink and it draws their attention far better than a bait that sinks faster than what it normally should. I’ve taken nice stringers of bluegill in August by slowly dropping baits into the deeper water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.