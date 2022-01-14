There are lots of things in the environment that I have written about and I enjoy going out on the limb to bring something interesting to my readers each week. After 44 years of writing this column; which, by the way I started on a dare, it’s hard to come up with something every week. That is, unless one is writing on the outdoors which has unlimited areas of uniqueness.
There is something around every corner of the outdoors and today, I want to talk about owls.
Most everyone has seen an owl sometime in their lifetime but, with owls being nocturnal, most people don’t know much about these nighttime birds.
Owls look scary with their big eyes, sharp talons, puffy bodies, and what looks like satellite dishes around each eye. These night fliers have binocular vision, silent flight, and a beak that can snap the neck of a small rodents very effectively. Believe me, these birds are well adapted to survive in their environment.
Having studied taxidermy in college, having been a taxidermist for thirty-five plus years and, getting our school system in Georgetown to let me get a Federal Salvage Permit, I not only got to see owls close up but I also got to skin as many as 10-12 owls.
These birds look big lying on a table but, once they are skinned and their bodies removed, it is amazing just how small these birds really are! Think of yourself all bundled up for winter; layered to the hilt. By the time you shed the coat, the sweatshirt, the shirt and, get down to just a t-shirt; you don’t look near as big as you once did.
In fact, I am just beginning to carve and paint a great gray owl. Now the great gray owl does no live around here, I chose this owl because it is considered the biggest of the north American owls, standing over two feet tall. If you saw a great gray owl near you, I’m sure it would be quite intimidating but, once skinned, the owl itself weighs between 2-4 pounds. My rough out is 29 inches tall and weighs 29 pounds; it takes this much wood to carve and feather a two to four pound owl.
An owl has a hole in each side of its head, these are its ears. The discs that surround each eye of an owl are much like satellite dishes but, instead of gathering television signals, these discs capture sounds and send them into the ear holes. This allows the owl to focus on sounds and to hear the slightest of sounds in its environment.
The large eyes and large pupils allow for better vision at night and the large talons allow the owl to grab its prey while in flight.
I have carved the snow owl and the barn owl thus far and am looking forward to carving the great gray owl.
In our area we also have the barred owl, the screech owl and the great horned owl. Both the screech owl and the great horned owl have what appears to be ears at the top of their heads but these are actually tuffs of feathers which appear to be ears and serve no real purpose.
The next time you see an owl or a picture of an owl, just enjoy the beauty of these wonderfully designed birds and always respect your environment!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.