Have you ever had one of those bad days where everything seems to go wrong from the start of the day until the end of the day? What do you do when you first realize that this is just going to be one of those days?
I had one of those days on Thursday of this week; one of those days where I went in to get a cup of coffee only to come out and see the rear axel on my trailer smoking when it’s not suppose to smoke. Once I found another trailer, I set about getting my work done for the day only to find out later that my axel was roached and that I’d be down for a few days.
Once I finally got home and had a nap, I went down stairs to type this column only to find that certain keys on my computer would not push down to make the letter; wow, I should have stayed in bed!
Later that evening I read about a honey bee that would spend his whole life working; visiting a thousand flowers in his lifetime only to produce about one teaspoon of honey. The bee lives approximately 40 days and then dies from exhaustion. This is rather sad, isn’t it?
It’s human nature to complain, we all do it, don’t we? It only took me a simple story about nature to get me refocused for another day ahead!
I accomplished a lot that day when I compare it with a honey bee and, after fifty years in the lawn business, I have more than a teaspoon of honey to show for it!
When I got my trailer to the repair shop, I told a former student of mine that I’ve just about had it with doing what I do every single day but then, he reminded me of the shape I am in for my age and how many people my age have already passed on or are terrible shape; I felt blessed! I am blessed!
The next time you get down on life, think of the little honey bee or the ant that straps sixty times its body weight on its back and carries it back to its nest. Think of how a mother bird feels when her nest gets blown out of a tree and her babies are on the ground; how difficult would that be?
When I was young and things like this would happen, I would simply grab a fishing pole and leave it all behind; getting wrapped up in trying to take my frustrations out on the fish. Now that I’m older and life is more complex, it’s not quite that simple anymore. But I still fish!!
For every bad day you have; think of all the good ones you’ve had or that lie ahead. For every bad thing that happens to you, think of the abundance of good things that have already happened to you and those that are still to come.
A burnt up axel is just a bump in the road; life can throw a heck of a lot worst things my way. I will appreciate tomorrow for it will throw a whole lot more my way but I will always look forward to it; how about you?
