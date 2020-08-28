The summer has surely flown by but one of the things I look forward to is Labor Day Weekend. When Labor Day rolls around it normally means the weather is about to change and head in the direction of fall and, the number of anglers on the lakes I fish tends to go down to near zero by October.
We are only a month away from the opening of the archery deer season in Illinois. Oct. 1st is beginning of the season that so many people have waited for all spring and summer. The archery deer and turkey season is a great way for hunters to begin the big hunting season.
Another pair of seasons waterfowl hunters need to know about are the early teal season as well as the early Canada goose season.
Teal are small ducks that migrate through Illinois earlier than most duck species, coming through in early September; the season running from Sept. 7-22 with a daily limit of six and a possession limit of 18. The shooting hours for the teal season is different from the normal waterfowl hunting hours which are sunrise to sunset. The teal season hours are ½ hour after sunrise to sunset.
The early Canada goose season begins Tuesday through Sept. 15th statewide. The daily limit is five with a possession limit of 15. This early goose season is designed to reduce some of the large number of geese throughout the state while provide a great hunting opportunity for Illinois hunters.
I have carved quite a few waterfowl and I find the smaller teal among my favorite birds to carve. We have both the green-winged and the blue-winged teal pass through our area; the cinnamon teal rarely passes through our area. The males of all three species are absolutely stunning the spring when they have their breeding plumage. Get a book or use the internet and look at what beautiful birds these really are.
I don’t know that I’ve ever seen the river around Memorial Bridge and Ellsworth Park as low as they are right now. In fact, the Little Vermilion River is, in may spots, larger than the Big Vermilion River. Many people, including myself, knew this was going to happen once the dam was taken out.
I have to wonder if the River Front plans Danville has will attract the crowds during the summer with a river looking as sad as the Big Vermilion River looks right now; and this is the second year in a row?
As waters cool down try a “road runner”. A “road runner” is a lure that will go down deep; a lure that looks like a jig but has a spinner attached to it. Tip it with a bee moth, move it slowly at different depths until you find where the bluegill and crappie are located. Many times, late in the summer, the good panfish are deeper and are beginning to move up for the fall. The “road runner” will help you find them!
