Did you watch the clouds roll in Wednesday evening? Wow, those were some impressive clouds!
I told my wife that 20 years ago I would be heading to the lake because that is normally when my chances for taking a big bass increase.
Her reply was, “You are older now and smarter than that!”
Not so; granted I am older but, if I hadn’t had so much work to do, I would have loved to have fished ahead of those storms and, back in the day, I would have been out there!
The changing barometric pressure ahead of storms like that have a trigger effect on bass and wind, and rain bring them up even if it is only for a short period of time.
Once the storm hits and lightning flies, the fish, particularly in the clear water strip mines, turn off quickly so fishing after a storm is usually death in clear water.
No matter how old I get, or how much work I have, I’ll always want to be out there!
Have you noticed the increase in the number of butterflies you see lately? Are they every pretty! Birds and butterflies are often said to be “Flowers that fly” and there always seems to be an increase in the numbers I see along about the first of August.
I chased a beautiful Black Swallowtail around some flowers one day this week and the butterfly kept coming back to the same flowers that I first saw him fly to. As I moved him off those flowers it visited others but only for a short period of time, then it would return leading me to believe it has a preference as to which flower it visited.
When I tried to take a video of the butterfly, it would get spooked and move to another cluster of flowers only to return as I backed off.
Enjoy the butterflies from now until fall as, it won’t be long, and they will be gone!
What do you know about fireflies? Most of us call them “lightning bugs”!
Lightning bugs blink during the evening and night hours to help them find potential mates. Male fireflies typically fly through the air in search of a female emitting a species-specific flashing pattern. Some flash only once while others flash up to nine times.
Remembering back to when I was young, I only wish I could have flashed a light or something to attract a girl. It would have saved me money. Instead of using that nasty hair gel called “Butch” to slick my hair back in a DA (I won’t tell you what those letters refer to but if you lived back then, you already know).
All I would have needed, if I were a firefly, was a few batteries to light up my light one to nine times and just wait for my love to find me!
Nature sure has some interesting stuff — doesn’t it?
