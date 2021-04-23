I talked with several good mushroom hunters this week and a few aren’t even hunting mushrooms right now. Of course, some mushrooms are being found but many hunters I’ve talked with are coming up empty.
The woods in our area are extremely dry and the snow we had Tuesday probably didn’t add a lot of moisture to the soil and the winds have been extreme the past week. Winds suck what little moisture we have received right out of the ground.
The snow, along with the two freezing nights this week have dropped the ground temperature to a point where mushroom growth is probably on hold for right now.
There is light at the end of the tunnel however as rain is in the forecast for today and a near eighty-degree day is scheduled for Tuesday. May 1st is generally the date when the big yellow sponge mushroom start showing up, so I would imagine next week and weekend will be a great time to fill a bag with tasty morel mushrooms.
I spent a good portion of last weekend at a fishing tackle show in Effingham and I got a chance to renew acquaintances with collectors I haven’t seen for two years because of Covid. Many of these collectors are eighty years old or beyond and I learn a lot from them about old fishing tackle.
I talked with several collectors from Missouri and they told me about a neat bass fishing tournament they hold every year in which no fishing tackle dated beyond 1950 is used; it’s all the old stuff!
Not only do they hold the tournament using old wooden lures, early bait casters rigged with the old braided line, and older rods like I used back when I was a kid.
At least a dozen anglers or more enter the tournament fishing two to a boat. The fish are not brought in but measurements and pictures are taken and the fish are weighed on digital scales; the fish are then released.
I’ve fished with the older lures before, in fact, many of the spinner baits I used today were made over fifty years ago. I picked their brains over what older wooden lures were the best as I really wanted to know and I figured you might want to know as well.
The number one lure agreed on was the Creek Chub Baby Injured Minnow with glass eyes followed by the Creek Chub Midget Darter. Another well-known collector said his favorite lures in shallow water is a Shakespeare Wooden Mouse with glass eyes along with a 3/8 oz. Fred Arbogast Wooden Jitterbug.
I intend to fish all of these this summer but not with that old braided line; I’m done with braided line!
