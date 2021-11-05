Time marches on and stops for no man! What brings this thought to my mind? I’ve buried a lot of friends and acquaintances over the last month or so, several very near and dear to me and this isn’t the first time either.
I lost two of my really close fishing buddies at an early age and many of the friends I used to hunt and fish with are gone but, for some unknown reason I’m still here!
As time marches on I know that some day I will take my last fishing trip, cast my last lure, launch my boat for the last time; as will all my angling friends. The problem is, no one knows when that will happen!
Think of it; your last hunting trip, your last drive on the golf course, the last drive in your car. No one knows the time or the hour but some day it will happen and for some, it is sooner rather than later.
Two of my friends went up in their tree stands, fell out and that was their last hunting trip. Fate is the hunter and, if we survive some of the things we do, old age will one day take its toll.
How much longer will you have to do what you love most. Fortunately, at my age, I am still very active and I believe keeping one’s self in shape is extremely important. I can still drive to the lake, put the battery in the boat, fish the evening away and then put it all back in the truck and go home. How much longer I will be able to do that; who knows?
I think back in time to my final hunting trips, sit in my shop amongst the many mounted fish, deer heads, birds, and carvings I’ve done. These are the trophies and memories of my life but, the biggest and best trophy of all is my health.
I have always believed that one’s longevity is based upon one’s DNA and how well a person takes care of one’s self. I still work almost every day nine to nine and a half months a year and hit the gym on my time off.
Does it hurt? It sure does, but not as much as just sitting around doing nothing. You can’t feel that hurt until it’s too late.
The whole purpose of this article is two-fold; one is to get you in shape for the tough hunting season ahead, the other is to get you to appreciate the trips into the outdoors that you take.
Many an outdoors person has had their last trip dragging a deer from the woods, falling out of a tree stand, or mixing alcohol with boating or firearms just to name a few
I’ve always said that I planned to live forever and up until now it’s going pretty well. That could change in an instant for any of us at any time so enjoy all the trips that you take this year and in the future and simply remember that time marches on!
