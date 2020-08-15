When I was younger, I dreaded the month of August but the more I fished in August, the more I realized that August normally had warm temperatures but it also had days with a nice breeze blowing across the water. The more I fished August, the better I liked it and, with the fish cooperating, I put together some nice stringers during what is considered the hottest month of the year.
I always thought the fish were deeper during July and August, and many of them are but, the weeds are dying and many good bass line up at the outer edge of these dying weeds. Granted, the fish are not in the real shallow waters in August but, with autumn just around the corner, they begin to move up.
I’ve never taken what I call a monster bass in August but I have take some good five and six pound fish during the heat. Deep diving crankbaits, plastic worms, and slow moving spinner baits have always done the job for me but at dusk or early morning surface baits will still work.
Once September hits the fish begin to move up again. I’ve had friends that have been catching crappies all summer long but, for me, the crappie run begins around the 10th of September. By then the fish are normally becoming much more active and things begin to pick up.September produces some big bluegill for me and the cool temperatures of fall keep me fishing until it really gets cold. Nice walleye will start to show up around the first of October through the coming of the ice.
Don’t give up on August fishing just because it’s hot, there are some nice fish to catch during this month if you just put in your time on the water!
WRSC events cancelled
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the cancellation of World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) shooting and field trial events scheduled for September and October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Projected attendance for some of our upcoming events could violate social distancing and crowd size requirements included in Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “While cancelling these events was an extremely difficult and painful decision, as the pandemic continues and cases increase in southern Illinois, we know it was the right decision and the best way to protect the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and staff. We look forward to working with the hosting organizations to accommodate these events when we move to the other side of this crisis.”
The following events scheduled to take place at WSRC have been canceled:
• U.S. Open, Sept. 9-13, 2020
• Illinois State International Defensive Pistol Association Championship, Sept. 17-19, 2020
• Retrievers Unlimited Field Trial, Sept. 26-27, 2020
• Spartan 300, Oct. 16-18, 2020
• Association of College Unions International, Oct. 23-25, 2020
Events which will not exceed 50 participants and staff and follow other public health directives will continue as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.