The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the launch of the new Hunt Illinois website – an online resource for Illinois residents and visitors to the state interested in hunting in the Land of Lincoln.
The website includes information on Illinois hunting seasons, places to hunt, licenses and permits needed, hunting and trapping regulations, hunter harvest reporting, hunter safety, wildlife management, and conservation programs.
“The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season,” said IDNR Hunter Heritage Program Manager Jared Duquette.
The new website was developed by the IDNR in cooperation with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, with funding support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.
The Hunt Illinois website can be accessed through most desktop and laptop computer web browsers, or by using most mobile devices, at https://huntillinois.org/.
There are a lot of fall mushrooms showing up this fall and, unless you know your fall mushrooms, I would encourage you to leave them alone and don’t put them in your frying skillet!
I got in a discussion with a good friend one day this week; he was asking about these saddle tan large mushrooms that have appeared in lawns throughout the area in large numbers.
My friend asked me if these were good to eat and I told him I didn’t know. He came back telling me he thought I knew everything at which I replied by telling him I didn’t know everything but that I had an idea.
I use the same idea around my house. If my wife goes to the fridge and asks if some leftovers are still good, I tell her to try them and, if she isn’t sick in an hour or so, I will eat them as well.
I told my friend to take some of these mushrooms home, fix them and eat them. I told him if I didn’t see his obituary in the paper this week I would go out and get some and fry them up!
Stay away from fall mushrooms unless you know them or have a very good friend who knows them well. Books I have read show pictures that are very difficult to use for comparison. More people die from eating poisonous mushrooms than die from bites from poisonous snakes, a figure that I found surprising.
These large fall mushrooms that I’m talking about turn to a black inky mass on your lawn. I love to run over them with my lawn mower as they splat like hitting a large mass of pudding. That shows you that I am still a kid at heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.