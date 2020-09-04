Wait until next weekend, we will have our first real taste of fall as temperatures late next week will dip to levels we haven’t seen for a while.
This will bring the fish up and the good fall fishing should start. I have always waited until Sept. 10th to begin crappie fishing in the lakes and ponds that I fish. The deeper into the fall we go, the larger the size of the fish I catch!
Most everyone can go out and catch fish if they just pursue the sport but once a person develops that ability to catch fish many stop right there. The next step is to work on technique; this will allow a person to put even more fish and larger fish into your boat.
We all like to catch fish; most have found that fishing is a lot more fun when you are catching fish!
Fall fishing is just about as good as you can get as far as I’m concerned; not only is the fishing good but the scenery in the background can be just amazing. Reds, Yellows, Golds and Purples dotting the trees can be breathtaking. Add to that the ripples on the water and one can fall asleep very easily on a warm autumn day.
Technique is something you develop by watching what you do. The way you work your lure, the way you concentrate on which way the wind blows, whether the sky is clear or dotted with clouds; all these things make a difference on whether or not you are practicing your technique.
I personally love a ¼ ounce spinner bait in the fall. This lure can be worked on the surface, just under the surface, gurgled across the surface, worked at a two to four foot depth, or slowed rolled near the bottom.
I’ve watched guys I’ve fished with work these lures; many just cast them out and reeled them in, never paying attention to what the lure was doing or how they were working it.
I love to work that spinner bait just under the surface in late September and early October. I work it between the leaves that lay on the top of the water generally working it with the wind and not against it. Bass love to bust these baits just under the surface and sometimes I can see their wake following the lure.
I also work these lures around timber, brush piles, stumps and riprap. At time just stopping my retrieve for just a second. When working it over a stump, I always pause it momentarily as I cross the stump. For some reason this triggers a strike quite often. This is technique! Find a pattern for the fish on a given day and stick to it.
Try other lures; rattletraps are good in the late fall as are suspending lures worked into depths where the fish are suspended.
Watch what you are doing this fall and pay attention to what works for you. Keep a journal of what you are doing and refer to it next fall. Enjoy the fall and stay safe this Labor Day Weekend!
