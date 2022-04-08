I’ve been asked a lot this past week about mushrooms and hummingbirds and I have few answers.
It’s been awfully cold for either mushrooms or hummingbirds to show up but, it’s definitely that time of the year for both!
Has anyone seen a hummingbird this year? Did you know that the hummingbird is the only bird that can fly backwards as well as the only one that can fly upside down?
Most of my readers know that I am a bird freak and have done extensive studies both for my now-closed taxidermy business and my carving of birds in wood.
If you like birds, I have found that Pinterest fills my needs with pictures of birds and then some sending me daily photos via e-mail. I save many of these photos to my Pinterest boards for reference when I discuss birds with someone or when I need them for painting reference.
As far as mushrooms are concerned; we need some warmth. Granted, it is the right time of the year to find some but the ground and water remains cold and we won’t get mushrooms until it warms up.
With Sunday through Tuesday of next week predicted to be warm with some rains, maybe mushrooms will begin to show up. The blooming of lilacs seems to always be associated with mushrooms beginning to show up.
Fishing has been affected as well by, not only the cold temperatures but the strong winds as well. Those that can brave the cold temperatures to fish get tired of the wind blowing their boats all over the place. There are some fish being caught but this time of the year can be really tough.
Just a reminder; the biggest stringer of big bass I ever put in the boat in one day came on a day when my boat was full of snow and I had to put the end of my fishing rod in my mouth every three casts to thaw out the guide at the tip. I believe I have matured a little since then!
I believe there are many factors one must consider before going out to fish; temperature, wind, sunlight, time of day, etc. The one factor most don’t consider when sitting on their sofa in the warmth of their house is what I call the “you just never know” factor!
This one factor drives crazy people like me out to the lake on a day when nobody else would dare go; because you just never know!
