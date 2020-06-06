Every spring and summers I get phone calls and e-mails asking about where to fish and it is usually some parent or grandparent wanting to take their child or grandchild fishing. Normally it is the child that is developing an interest and the parent or grandparent has no fishing experience or is trying to rekindle the fishing spirit but doesn’t know where to go along with not knowing about modern fishing tackle.
The most important thing to these people is that they want to go somewhere where that can catch something as children’s interest quickly disappear when fish aren’t biting.
It would not be good to send a young child to fish with me. Sometimes bass fishing can have long dry spells and kids just couldn’t hold their attentions span that long.
The fish that will bite the most often and keep a child’s attention are the bluegill. Bluegill are plentiful and normally pretty aggressive most of the time. If you have a friend or acquaintance with a farm pond, this is where I would go. Although bluegill like nightcrawlers and redworms, these would not be my choice of baits if you want plenty of action; I would go to bee moth or live crickets.
One thing that will keep fish from biting and/or being caught is using too heavy a line for these smaller fish. I use on 4 lb. test line when fishing for what we call panfish.
Using too large a bobber will also affect how the fish bite and how a child will know when a bite is taking place. Use a smaller, light-weight bobber that the fish can pull under without putting a big strain on its body.
Add a small split shot sinker about 4-6 inches from the hook to keep the bait down. Don’t use too heavy a sinker; a single BB shot will do in most cases.
To me, the hook is very important as is how the bait is put on the hook. I use a #8 gold hook but I use one with a long shank; not a shank that is super long but one that is about 1 inch long. The reason I like this longer shank is that a bluegill will swallow the hook deep at times and that extra inch of the shank allows me to get ahold of the end of the hook and remove it much better than a short shanked-hook.
Putting the bait on the hook is important as well as at no time should the point of the hook be visible to the fish. If the least bit of the point of the hook is showing through the bait, the number of bites will be greatly reduced. I run my hook through a bee moth from one end to the other leaving the point of the hook just barely under what appears to be the head end. On a live cricket I run the hook through the chest (thorax) and out the other side turning it around and then burying it in the tail end (abdomen) making sure the point stays inside.
It’s summer! Take a kid fishing and remember to keep the action up as they get bored easily.
Did you know that the moon last night is called a “Strawberry Moon”? The moon is the first full moon of meteorological summer and was named by Native Americans because it occurred during the time when wild strawberries ripened and were ready to pick.
