I had a person bring me a lizard the other day after he found it in a nearby wooded area. This person had no clue of what he had found and when I told him it was a skink he seemed to be lost when he came to figuring out just what he had.
Skinks are lizards that are found living under logs and forest litter. They have a head that resembles a prehistoric dinosaur but are only about five to six inches in length with four legs and a tail. Most lizards have a weak section in the bone structure in the tail which allows the tail to break off in case of capture with the end of the tail left with the predator while the lizard slips away.
The ears are simply openings along the side of the head. Since snakes live underground, they have no ears but pick up disturbances through their lower jaw.
Lizards are reptiles. Reptiles include, snakes, lizards, turtles, and crocodiles and alligators, and, of course, the extinct dinosaurs.
I found a salamander this spring while working in a flower bed at my house. We have a small pond in our back yard and, since a salamander is an amphibian, and needs to keep its skin moist, it didn’t surprise me to find this salamander near my pond but it did surprise me when I found it so far away from a major body of water.
Salamanders like lizards can be found in most wooded areas around here but skinks are much more uncommon in our area. A lizard will have a rough skin because it has scales covering the outside of its body. A salamander has a smooth, moist skin which needs to stay wet because a salamander actually gets most of its oxygen through its skin rather than its lungs. If the skin were to dry out, the salamander will die.
Other amphibians include frogs and toads both of which are seen quite often throughout our immediate area.
Reptiles lay a leathery-shelled egg, normally in the ground or in the sand while amphibians lay an egg with a gelatinous egg, normally in a long strand.
When a reptile egg hatches, the offspring is a miniature replica of their parents.
Most of my readers might remember seeing footage of baby sea turtles hatching and crawling toward the ocean.
When an amphibian hatches from its egg, the offspring looks nothing likes its parents. These immature amphibians are called tadpoles, they hatch in the water and live in the water as tadpoles, breathing by gills, until they undergo a change. These tadpoles eventually loose their tail, gain their legs, and develop lungs. This change is called a metamorphosis.
Amphibians and reptiles live within our area and are slowly becoming threatened by our environment. With this being said, please consider options on what to do with one of these creatures should you or your children find one.
Their lives are just as important to them as yours is to you.
These animals are important to our environment and should be allowed to survive. Enjoy these animals and take the time to learn from them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.