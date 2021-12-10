I remember, back in the day, when I crossed over a barb wire fence while rabbit hunting in southern Illinois and a rabbit jumped up and went running through the brush. I aimed and fired only to hear a click, click from my double barrel shotgun! This taught me a good lesson; always be ready for a hunting or fishing trip.
I remember another hunting trip on a Thanksgiving morning with an older friend of mine. We pulled up in this stubble field of beans and short grass. I got out and loaded my gun, my older friend got out and lit a cigarette mentioning that there was no point in loading my gun as we wouldn’t see a pheasant until we walked across the bean stubble into the grassy field that laid on the far side of the field.
That all made sense to me at the time until he shut his door and two rooster pheasants came up out of that, nearly bare field. I downed both birds while he stood there and watched!
Always be ready for anything while hunting or fishing. Don’t be that guy that relaxes on a day when the bass aren’t biting only to find you missed that one good strike of the day; maybe the biggest bass of your life. Don’t be the guy that fall asleep in his deer stand only to find the trophy buck standing right under him and his bow or gun is laying at his side!
Just some good advise today that you need to consider; when dealing with the natural environment, always be prepared!
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced hunters took a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the seven-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 5. Hunters harvested a final total of 77,160 deer during the firearm season in 2020.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season Dec. 2-5 was 21,375, compared with 29,432 during the second season in 2020. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 19-21 was 50,300 deer.
Remaining 2021-22 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in include:
• Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12
• Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16
• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16, 2022.
Details on the late-winter season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf
Details on the CWD season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf
A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf
For more deer hunting information, visit: Deer Hunting https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/.aspx
