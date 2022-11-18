The long-awaited firearm deer season in Illinois began Friday and will end Sunday evening.
Hunters were greeted by a variety of weathers conditions with some light snow, some wind, some sun and a definite cold temperature Friday morning as they headed out for the hunt. It had to be cold up in those tree stands but several of my buddies checked in with some great looking bucks.
Most hunters know how to stay warm under those conditions but I’m sure a few headed home early, caught up in environmental factors they might no have considered. Cold can get to a person quickly, and, for those not prepared, it can end a hunt in a hurry.
For some reason, my thoughts turned back to pheasants this week and to the many great hunts I got to go on when pheasants were thick in this area.
When I was a young kid, I lived in town and hadn’t had much experience with the outdoors. I must have been seven or eight years old when I went to play at a friend’s house and we went out back to see if we could put a basketball through the hoop.
At age seven or eight, the basket seemed like it was a mile up in the air so I threw the ball underhanded to try to make a basket. The ball flew off the rim and rolled into an already picked cornfield. When I got to my ball all of a sudden I heard what I thought sure was a helicopter taking off right next to me.
A big rooster pheasant had taken off from right under my feet and it scared me half to death. No, about seventy years later, I long to hear that sound again as I haven’t heard it in quite some time.
Gone are the days of following behind my dog in search of these beautiful birds. I have always said that the pheasant was the only good thing we ever got from China!
It’s also been a long time since I’ve heard the sound of a bobwhite quail. Not only are the pheasants all but gone from our area but so are the quail. Both birds succumbing to progress within our area.
Take the time this week to just sit back and remember; remember family members who are not with you any longer, remember friends and acquaintances who have passed on. Take the time to be thankful for your time with them and for all the things you have, especially all your memories of Thanksgivings past.
I always just sit back Thanksgiving and think of just how lucky I’ve been through the years and the people that made that happen. The older I get the more I think about the past and much less about the future. I have been very lucky and, I would imagine you have too. Take the time this week to be thankful!
