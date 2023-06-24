I picked this information off Facebook one evening last week and thought I would share it with my readers. Ingrid Ballinger Austin was the author of this post and, when I was a kid mushroom hunting, I was probably as guilty as anyone of doing this back then. This is why I encourage parents to teach their kids and grandkids to leave wild animals where they find them and not bring them home to make them their pet.
“Did you know a Box turtle only roams 1 mile its whole life? If it is removed from its area/home then for the rest of its life it will roam aimlessly stressed out... trying to find “home” until it dies a very sad death.
Please do not remove turtles. Do not take them home as pets. If one is injured please mark the exact spot found for the wildlife center. If a turtle is in the road you can help by moving it directly across the street in the direction it was heading. Thank you!
I post this every year because it’s not really known. Many people think it is harmless to let their children take home a docile turtle to play with and release it someplace they see appropriate. I was once that kid.
Please share the knowledge.”
http://www.boxturtles.com/box-turtle-conservation/
The drought that we are experiencing right now will have a long-term effect
and we will see its effects down the road in a year or so.
I have always said that a drought this long will have an effect on trees but, you might not see it for a year or two. Most trees have deep tap roots that reach way down in the soil to tap into moisture located below the top layers of soil.
Trees may go a year or two before we see the effects of this lack of water. Then suddenly, when all the other trees are leafing out, the dead tree becomes noticeable.
Fishing during this drought can be tough as well. I went out one evening over the weekend for a couple of hours and caught eight bass. All the fish came in the wind that was whipping across the water and the bigger ones came out of deeper water as I would suspect during this heat.
Fish are being caught but the heat and humidity makes it more difficult than during the cooler spring weather. On hot days, get down deep with your lures but remember fish do come up during the evening, night and early morning hours.
If there is a silver lining in the cloud it has been the wind. Even as hot as it has been, there has been a nice breeze during most of the days recently.
Hot summer days bring on the catfish and carp so if you like to wrestle big fish, now is the time to catch the big ones!
