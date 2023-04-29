For years now, I have been asking anglers to practice Catch & Release when fishing our area lakes and ponds. Catch & Release should be important to every angler, not just to a select few. Catch & Release allows for the continuation of the fish populations within a lake or pond.
Does this mean that you have to practice releasing fish all the time? Of course not; take what you need but only what you need and let the rest survive to fight another day!
There are reasons why I’m so intent about seeing Catch & Release practiced by anglers. You see, I was one of the original members of the Illini Bass Club coming in the first year after it was chartered. Most of the original members are dead now but I remember the days when tournaments ended with wash tubs of huge bass having the filet knife put to them for club fish fries.
I was part of that process, something that has always bothered me as, over the years, I have seen what anglers who take far too many fish have done to area fish populations.
With cell phones for taking photos and digital scales for accurate weight, there is little reason that some of these big fish need to be taken home and drug around the neighborhood for all to see. Quickly weigh the fish, take some good quick photos, and let the fish go. You have won the battle, you have proof on your phone to show what a great angler you are, and your done. Most of these big fish don’t taste that good anyway!
I’ve tasted those big bass; five, six, and seven pound fish and, to me, they taste terrible. Give me a 12-13 inch bass to eat any day compared to the larger fish.
I’ve caught some big fish in my lifetime, have several walls full of big bass and walleyes in my shop but now stop and wonder why I put them there. The last big bass I caught was bigger than any I had ever caught. I simply took some photos and some quick measurements and carefully placed it back in the water to live to fight another day; to let some other angler have the same thrill that I had catching it.
Take just enough fish to feed your family and not rape the water to feed the entire neighborhood. I’ve fished long enough and hard enough to realize how these fish populations have been hurt buy simply being overfished and it’s time we all consider what is causing it!
The number of people that are hurting fish populations by being “fish hogs” need to reevaluate what they are doing to area fish populations and understand what needs to be done!
