Now is the time of the year to take a big bass! Probably 70 percent of the big bass I’ve taken over the years have come in early to middle June and most of them have come at night.
Big female bass, coming off the nest, have dropped their eggs and have also dropped a good percentage of their body weight and they are ready to feed. Many of these females can carry a pound to a pound and a quarter of eggs so the problem with catching them after the spawn is that they are going to be lighter than they would have been at pre-spawn.
The post-spawn female bass, in my opinion from years of fishing, is much more aggressive and can be easier to take. With the warm late spring and early summer nights it is great to fish on after dark. You had better take along some insect repellent unless the wind is blowing which, most times, keeps the mosquitoes from bothering you.
I always prefer the windy nights; the more wind, the better. The slapping of the waves makes it more difficult for a big bass to detect your presence. Those that know the night know that there is a moonlit night and there is dark night with no moon at all or, a moon that comes up really late into the night. I prefer a windy night in the dark of the moon.
I move along the banks and onto the structures I know in the deeper water, working quietly along. I generally work a big spinner bait slowly along any structure or weeds I find. The slower I work the lure the better chance I feel I have to hang a big one. I always use a trailer of some sort running along the back of the lure. I like pork rind trailers personally but there are many plastic trailers on the market as well.
Don’t forget the plastic worms at night! That’s right, bass will hit the plastic worms as well in the dark. I throw a lot of black and dark brown worms after dark.
On moonlit nights, I still cast the spinner baits but I look for areas with shadows from the trees which makes these areas dark as well. I change the color of my plastic worms as well, going to dark worms with silver tails; mainly a color called black shad or black and silver shad. The reflection of the moon off the silver generally brings me lots of strikes on a moonlit night but no really big fish.
Another good bait on a moonlit night are light-colored crankbaits in white bone or pearl. Again, I get lots of fish but no real big fish.
Two things I can tell you about bass and the night; never turn on a light and never drop a large object on the floor of your boat. This is just a warning as big bass will hear or see and know you are there. If it happens, move on down the lake about 30 yards and start fishing again.
Night fishing is not for everyone but those that can handle the dark will always have a shot at a big bass this time of the year!
There is finally a new bait shop in the area. Georgetown Bait and Tackle is now open on the main drag going through Georgetown south of the square on the east side of the road. The phone number is 217-649-4858. There are lots of live baits there along with doughball and catfish bait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.