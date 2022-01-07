With the coming of frigid temperatures to our area comes the forming of ice on our area bodies of water. Along with the forming of these layers of ice comes the dangers early ice to anglers and hunters wanting to test its thickness and stability.
Ice doesn’t form evenly early in the year as movements of water under the ice as well as wind and underground springs can change the thickness of the ice on top of bodies of water. I have seen ice go from four or five inches down to two inches in just a matter of a few feet.
With that being said, caution is necessary when dealing with early ice! Although I have fished by myself many times through the ice, I would recommend that anglers go out in pairs on early or late ice and always carry a rope. Let someone know where you are going and give a time when you plan to be home.
There is no fish, no duck, or no goose worth your life. I have talked with people that have fallen through the ice and they have assured me that it is scary at best.
I have gone as far as to tie a rope around a tree and then around my waste but that was when I was young and dumb; today I pick my days according to the weather. I prefer nice warm days with little wind and lots of ice.
If you are determined to venture out on this early ice, cut a hole about two of three feet from the bank to check the thickness of the ice and then continue to cut holes to test the ice until you get to where you intend to fish.
If you are fishing with friends, stay approximately ten feet apart until you are sure you have enough ice to support you as a group.
If you are walking ice along the banks, make sure you are aware of beaver dens. As beavers go in and out of their dens, they move the water which will weaken the ice directly above their runs. This is a great place to fall through the ice so be careful around them. Look for what looks like a muddy highway just under the ice and going into the bank.
While you are at it remember, we have lost several area anglers in recent years to late ice. This can happen on early ice as well!
Be safe out there during the fishing season as well as what is left of the hunting season!
The dates for the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show will be February 18-27, 2022 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Exposition will be held in conjunction with the show on February 24-27, 2022. Plan to attend both! Please put these dates on your fridge to keep me from answering a bunch of phone calls on these dates.
My home phone is printed at the bottom of my column. Just to let you know, we seldom check this phone so it may be a while before I get back to you; please be patient. The best way to contact me quickly is via my e-mail which is also printed at the bottom of my columns.
