Do bass bite in this heat? That was a question from one of my readers earlier in the week. Bass will bite in this kind of heat but you may have to make some adjustments when fishing in the middle of the day.
I’ve caught many a bass in extreme heat like this but I usually fish early morning hours or at dusk and into the night. I rarely fish mid-day but if I were to fish then I would go as deep as I could with a diving crank bait!
Bass are sluggish at mid-day and into the afternoon but can be enticed to bite with a fast-moving crank bait moving past their nose. You may need to cast quite a few times to get a strike. Jigs and heavily-weights plastic worms and crawdads get down deep as well. Most really deep crank baits run about ten feet deep although companies will tell you they run deeper. I would find the deeper parts of a lake or pond or find a place where water is flowing into the body of water you are fishing and cast away.
If you start checking state records, you will find that there are quite a few state record bass taken around mid-day!
If you plan to go to Canada this year on say, a hunting or fishing trip, you will be glad to know that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents of the United States can cross the border between the U.S. and Canada beginning August 9, 2021. September 7th is the date for all other foreign nationals who fully qualify as vaccinated.
This will open up many opportunities for anglers and hunters wanting to fish or hunt the Canadian provinces. These opportunities were absent last year because of Covid.
If you’ve never fished the Canadian waters, duck hunted in their pothole country, or hunted moose or bear in Canada’s vast area of huntable acres, you now will have that opportunity.
Some of my travels to Canada have shown me the breath-taking beauty this country has to offer. I have got to fish the waters of Quebec and Ontario, walked the streets of Old Town Quebec and sat on the shoreline of Lake Louise and these are just a very few of my memories of the land to the north.
Take advantage of the open border between the U.S. and Canada if you can and enjoy the beauty Canada has to offer.
The 2021-2022 hunting season officially begins tomorrow with the opening of the Illinois squirrel season. An early Canada goose season and an early teal season come up in September. Wow, hunting season already!
