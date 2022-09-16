We are just a few days away from the beginning of the archery deer season in Illinois as the season begins Oct. 1st in Illinois.
At the beginning of every deer season all hunters, after big bucks tend to dream about the big buck he or she is going to take during the upcoming season. Some will realize their dream this season but many will settle for a lesser buck through either bad luck or because they simply didn’t do the work necessary to bag a big one.
Some hunters just get lucky and have a big buck pass under their stand the first or second day of the season. I once taught a ten-year old-boy whose dad took him out, put him in a tree stand, and told him to call once he was tired of hunting for the day.
Within ten minutes of leaving dad got a phone call from the boy who had just shot an 8-point buck; how cool was that? This doesn’t happen often but things like this do happen!
To archery hunt in Illinois, you will need the following: a valid hunting license, a state habitat stamp, and a deer permit. It is recommended that you have a permit in hand before purchasing a license and a stamp.
It is also necessary to have a place to hunt as most land in Illinois is privately owned and permission is necessary; written permission is best in case you are checked in the field. Illinois has a Land Access Permission Card that you can get a landowner to sign and then carry the card with you.
This all sounds pretty simple but the trick is, once you are legal, to get the deer to cooperate and come within your shooting range. Just because you do everything right doesn’t guarantee you a deer. Knowing the habitat and movements of the deer in that particular habitat goes a long way to getting a good deer within your shooting range.
There are far too many hunters ready to release their arrow without having what many hunters would consider a good shot. This leads to wounded deer in the field and that, to me, doesn’t set well!
Let’s have a good safe deer hunting season this year. You can do this by knowing your target, making sure your deer stand and steps to your stand are safe ahead of the season and avoid doing something stupid!
If you get a deer and you are a novice hunter, make sure you know what to do with it. If you have a friend that is a deer hunter, get some tips on how to handle your deer once you harvest it and where to take it to have it processed unless you plan to process it yourself.
Sam Van Camp writes about the outdoors on Saturdays. Fax: 446-6648. E-mail: pamnsam70@aol.com
