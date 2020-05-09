Have you ever felt that you hit the lottery or found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? I have many times! Of all the people in the world I somehow got matched up with my mother and, as many times as I’ve analyzed it, I have always felt like the luckiest person in the world.
I got a Facebook post this past week showing a phone call from mom along with one from dad. It said that if you still get these calls you are among the luckiest people in the world. I would say that I totally agree with that since I don’t get these calls anymore!
Never take your mom for granted! Mom’s aren’t around forever so I suggest you take full advantage of having your mom today while you still can!
My mom worried about me when I was hunting, fishing, trapping and it would have sure been nice to have had a cell phone back then to call her and let her know that I was safe. Most mom’s are worriers and it never helps when you have a child me.
When you spend your life around water, using guns to hunt, wading rivers to fish; mom is going to worry. That worry is nothing more than pure love for you.
Celebrate your mom on Sunday if you still have her or visit her Sunday if you don’t! If memories are all you have, sit back and remember. If you drive your mom crazy from the outdoor sports you love, take the time to reassure her that you don’t do crazy things out there
If your mom says “be careful” as you go out the door use my line; “I wouldn’t have lived this long if I wasn’t careful”!
Hummingbird have been back for a couple of weeks now. I got to watch a couple hitting the feeders; they always amaze me at how quick they are and how they seem to just make my day!
Have you ever seen so much wind as we have had this spring? Many of these winds have just made it tough to go outside, let alone fish or hunt. I just don’t want to venture out fishing because of the crazy weather we’ve been having.
I’ve always been told to wait until Mother’s Day before planting your spring flowers. After early yesterday morning I’m sure that you are wondering if now’s the time to plant or not. They are even talking about snowflakes tomorrow or possibly Tuesday morning. If you think the seasons aren’t changing a little think about this. I used to be done cleaning up leaves in my lawn business by October 31st. The last few years I’ve worked until almost Christmas.
I am used to working in short-sleeved shirts in May, on Friday I had a thermal shirt with a sweatshirt over it and then a hooded sweatshirt over that and I was still cold.
The cold isn’t good for fishing but fronts continuously come in and out and finding the pattern of what turns the fish on and off will be the key to fishing through this tough spring.
