I normally carry a camera with me wherever I go; sometimes only my cell phone and sometimes my big camera with a telescopic lens that can reach out and give me a great close-up. There is a photo around every corner and I don’t want to miss the opportunity to get a great shot.
There are some great moments out there in nature for me to take in and I enjoy every one of them. On Wednesday of this week, I caught a black squirrel at a bird feeder; not that big of a deal but it had a blonde tail. I got a new cell phone about a month ago, an I-phone 12 Pro so I’m still getting use to its camera. I crept up on the squirrel and got a great photo but as I moved closer the camera wouldn’t click; maybe I should read the directions! On Thursday I watched this spotted fawn running across the lawn I was mowing.
Most people take a camera on vacation but, many times, put their cameras away when around their own homes. Many times, when a good shot appears for me, the camera is too far away so the cell phone becomes very handy. Many times, those good shots are right around my own home.
We are now opening up as a country and many of my readers will go on vacation this year; have your camera close by as you travel. One of the best ways to see this country is to spend some times in some areas that allow you to use your camera and that is seldom on an Interstate highway. Get off the road and see what is there.
If you read my column last week about my problem finding state boat decals, you might want to know that I got an email from the Illinois Department of Conservation on Sunday. It’s amazing to me that I didn’t hear from them for several weeks after I emailed them but heard from them the very next day after my column appeared; and on a Sunday to boot!
I heard on the radio on Wednesday that there is a new process for getting out FOID Cards and Concealed Carry Cards much faster. This bill passed the house and should modernize the FOID Card if the Governor signs it. It would allow for a gun owner to supply fingerprints (optional) that would allow automatic renewals. This would also help in background checks for people who should not be issued a FOID Card. It would also cut down on the backlog of gun owners waiting to get their cards renewed.
This won’t fix everything but is a step in the right direction. There is nothing that will stop the criminal from buying guns on the black market but it will get people their cards much quicker. Keep an eye on this item in the legislature and see if the Governor signs it!
