DANVILLE — While the hopes for a Big 12 Conference football championship are gone, there is still plenty for the Danville Vikings to accomplish in the COVID-19 abbreviated spring season.
“Heck yes. We have two more football games to play, where we can show what we are made up and hopefully get a couple more wins,’’ said Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas. “We could finish 5-1 and that would be awesome.’’
The first step toward reaching that goal comes this Friday night when the Vikings host the Peoria Notre Dame Irish at Ned Whitesell Field.
As senior running back Devin Miles stated, “it’s an opportunity to make up for their Senior Night loss to Normal Community.’’
“We didn’t like that feeling, at all, especially for the seniors,’’ he added. “We want to make a statement in this game.’’
Friday’s game is expected to be the final home contest of the year for the Vikings.
“We grew up playing together and this is probably going to be our last game at the high school,’’ Miles said. “We are going to do this for each other, coach (Marcus) Forrest and everyone in the community. We want to have fun and leave on a good note.
“We want it to be a night to remember.’’
It could definitely be a night to remember for Miles.
The senior enters the contest with 2,944 career rushing yards, just 56 yards shy of becoming the third running back in school history with 3,000 rushing yards. Additionally with 106 yards, Miles would move into second on the career rushing list, passing 2011 graduate Eddie Clark (3,049) and with 230 yards he would become the school’s all-time leading rusher, passing 2012 graduate Dennis Hightower, who had 3,173 yards.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get this chance back in September and October,’’ Miles said. “Now, I have to take advantage of this opportunity to put my name atop the school rushing record.’’
Thomas, who has had the pleasure of coaching all three backs, talks more about the maturity of Miles over his four years in high school than his talent.
“Devin grew so much as a person between his freshmen and sophomore years,’’ he said. “He really grew into being a young man and that has shown in his ability and performance on the football field.’’
Miles, who missed the first game of the season against Champaign Central, has had to battle for all 229 yards that he has gained in games against Champaign Centennial and Normal Community.
“We need to be more consistent with our running game,’’ Thomas said. “We have some new linemen this season, but we need to do a better job of getting our backs, including Devin, so space so that they can do what they are capable of doing.
“We want to get back to traditional Danville football.’’
Miles acknowledges it’s been frustrating with so many new offensive linemen, but he remembers when he first started playing varsity football.
“I was in that same position a few years ago,’’ he said. “They are learning and trying to get better.
“I’m seeing progress every day. They are working hard and they were better today than they were yesterday and that’s all I can ask for from them.’’
In last week’s loss to Normal Community (31-14), Danville ran just 15 plays in Ironmen territory and the Vikings were just 1-of-9 in third-down conversions.
“We need to stay ahead of the chains to give us the opportunity to move the chains,’’ said Thomas, as Danville’s average distance to gain on third down was 7.8 yards and the Vikings only had one third-and-short situation. “You can’t put together scoring drives when you are constantly trying to convert 3-and-8.’’
Conversely, Danville is facing a Peoria Notre Dame team on Friday night that is very content with picking up 3-5 yards per play with its power-rushing attack.
“We are going to have to stop them from getting 3, 4, 5 yards a play,’’ Thomas said. “If you don’t, they will take 8 minutes off of the clock and put the ball in the end zone.
“We have to come up with defensive stops. We need to force them to throw the ball and punt the ball a little bit.’’
Danville will be missing three starters, including sophomore WR/DB Matthew Thomas, who is going through the concussion protocols after being knocked out of last Friday’s game with Normal Community.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and I’m sure that Notre Dame isn’t going to feel sorry for us,’’ Mitch Thomas said. “We just need to come out and play football.’’
Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field. Attendance is limited to 650 fans, but the game can be viewed online through the Danville Athletics YouTube Channel and it can also be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
