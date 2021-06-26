FITHIAN — A lot of prep wrestling teams are getting a second chance this weekend with the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament in Springfield.
Oakwood/Salt Fork has been one of the teams that took full advantage of that second opportunity.
The Comets ended up fourth on Thursday as a team in Class 1A with three wrestlers getting a medal and junior 160-pounder Joe Lashuay winning the state title.
“The kids wrestled very well,” OSF coach Mike Glosser said. “They worked hard all season and I am happy the IWCOA gave them a chance to have a post season and they laid it all on the line. As soon as the IHSA said they were not going to put one on, the IWCOA decided to put one on and we supported it because we wanted the kids something to work for. We were excited to have that second opportunity and they took full advantage of it.”
Lashuay won the title with a 11-3 majority decision over Coal City’s Zachary Finch, but said the road was not as easy, especially in the semifinal match against Jason Hermann of Lena-Winslow.
“There were a lot of good kids in the bracket and I was focused on one match at a time. The third match (against Hermann) was hard to get to the title match,” Lashuay said. “That kid was good. He was one of the best in my bracket. I tried to keep my positioning and I tried to not be too nervous, but I was a little nervous during the day.”
Joe has prepared for this the last few years. He’s a hard-working kid and Joe’s confident because he knows he has put the work in. Joe works so hard and this is a sport where you get out what you put in and Joe put a lot in it. Not everyone gets rewarded but Joe was rewarded for his hard work.”
Senior Gage Reed, who won the state championship in 2020, was able to go for it again at 113, but lost to El Paso’s Saul Trejo by a close 6-5 margin.
“It sucks to lose in the last match of my career, but I felt that I left a legacy to leave behind with Joe and Reef (Pacot),” Reed said. “(Lashuay) told me after I won last year, he didn’t believe in himself until he saw me won it. He said he believed he could do it. Even though I lost, it comforts me that I am the reason my teammate believed in me to win a title.”
“Gage had a great run and a great career. He is leaving as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the shot history of the co-op, so he is leaving some footprints for others to follow because you have Reef Pacot as his training partner and iron sharpens iron is the perfect definition of it because they help each other get better every day.”
Pacot, a sophomore, took fourth at 120, but Reed said that things will only get better for him in the next two years.
“Reef and I have been friends for a while. We met in seventh grade and we reconnected when he started high school,” Reed said. “I didn’t go with many other partners other than him in practice. He couldn’t even get a take down against me and this year, I find it hard to get a takedown on him. We have gone through three straight weeks of practice and he was getting the best of me. By next year, I say he is going to win a state title next year or his senior year. He is a really good person.”
With the switch to the Bank of Springfield Center instead of Champaign’s State Farm Center, the Comets did not feel any changes.
“It was very similar,” Lashuay said. “All of the same kids were there, but we had weigh-ins that morning and usually, the state finals matches are a day later, so it was different to have that on the same day.”
“After Covid, I didn’t know what was going to happen because we found out that the season was going on and then it wasn’t,” Reed said. “There was going to be a state series and then it wasn’t, so I was going in hoping these things would happen. It felt like another stat e series for me. I just walked in and prepared to get another state title.”
With the performances of Lashuay, Reed, Pacot and Grant Brewer, the Comets ended up tied for fourth as a team.
It’s great. This is the first year we had three placers and we were close to the fourth guy getting a place, so it was a lot of fun,” Lashuay said. “Gage won state last year and he’s a good wrestler, Reef is a good wrestler. Grant Brewer is only a freshman and it was great to make it as a freshman. They are great wrestlers and they all had tough brackets.”
Glosser said having the season and especially a postseason was important to the team.
“It was nice they gave us some sort of season. Even if it was in a different part of the year, we treated it like a normal season,” Glosser said. “We were not trying to just have fun, we were trying to win again, set our goals and hope there would be a postseason. Kids want things to work toward and when they set goals and visualize what could happen. It was great for them to have a season where they could do that and worked toward something.
“With only taking four wrestlers and have three of them get medals was exciting. I also have to thank our assistant coach Bryce Ivey as a major part of this.
Hoopeston Area had two wrestlers involved. At 170, Abel Colunga won his first match, but lost to go into the consolation bracket, where he would win a match before losing in the quarterfinals. Teammate Justin Jones lost his first match at 152 before winning a consolation match and losing in the second round.
Westville also had two wrestlers compete. Craig Johnson won a match in the consolation bracket at 182 before being eliminated and Garson McBride (106) lost two matches.
In the girls meet, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gada Bryant ended up seventh at 101 points with a 18-12 win over Bentley Hills of Oak Park River Forest.
