At Drummy Field
Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Schlarman Academy 0
Oakwood/Salt Fork; 0; 4; —; 4
Schlarman; 0; 0; —; 0
Second half
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie), 42nd minute.
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Tevebaugh), 54th minute.
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Howie), 74th minute.
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Reef Pacot), 78th minute.
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 12, Schlarman Academy 2. Keeper saves — Oakwood/Salt Fork: Aaron Dean 2. Schlarman Academy: Jamal Taylor 7.
Record — Oakwood/Salt Fork 11-1-1 overall, 7-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Saturday's match
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Champaign Centennial 0
Centennial; 0; 0; —; 0
Oakwood/Salt Fork; 0; 1; —; 1
Second half
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Centennial 6, Oakwood/Salt Fork 7. Keeper saves — Centennial: Kenny Mayele 5, Derek Skaar 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork: Aaron Dean 6.
Record — Oakwood/Salt Fork 10-1-1 overall.
