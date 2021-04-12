Oakwood logo

At Drummy Field

Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Schlarman Academy 0

Oakwood/Salt Fork; 0; 4; —; 4

Schlarman; 0; 0; —; 0

Second half

OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie), 42nd minute.

OSF — Grant Powell (assist Tevebaugh), 54th minute.

OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Howie), 74th minute.

OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Reef Pacot), 78th minute.

Match statistics

Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 12, Schlarman Academy 2. Keeper saves — Oakwood/Salt Fork: Aaron Dean 2. Schlarman Academy: Jamal Taylor 7. 

Record — Oakwood/Salt Fork 11-1-1 overall, 7-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

Saturday's match

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Champaign Centennial 0

Centennial; 0; 0; —; 0

Oakwood/Salt Fork; 0; 1; —; 1

Second half

OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)

Match statistics

Shots on goal — Centennial 6, Oakwood/Salt Fork 7. Keeper saves — Centennial: Kenny Mayele 5, Derek Skaar 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork: Aaron Dean 6.

Record — Oakwood/Salt Fork 10-1-1 overall.

