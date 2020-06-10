BISMARCK — Todd Orvis has spent years making Danville High cross country a top program.
Now Orvis is ready to go for a new challenge after officially being named the new cross-country coach for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
“I just think that my coaching career in Danville had run its course,” Orvis said. “I felt that I did about everything I could do for the program and it was just time for a new challenge.”
The challenge for Orvis is just building a program from scratch and he feels he can builds BHRA’s program in quick fashion.
“I see it as a chance to build a program there. I think their feeding system is decent. They have two junior high schools that feed into the school, so that is the biggest thing,” Orvis said. “Our feeder system in Danville hadn’t gotten many kids in the last few years and I didn’t see any change in that. I feel that there is a chance to build a program with what they have and what is coming up.”
Orvis hopes to make memories for the Blue Devils, but he will leave some great memories for Danville as coach for the cross-country and girls track teams.
“I have nothing but great memories and I always will at Danville,” Orvis said. “I got the chance to work with great coaches and had a chance to work with some great kids and had an impact on kids’ lives and made relationships that will last a long time.
“If you look at specific things, I got to coach a two-time state champ in Johnny Leverenz and we returned the programs to what it was in the 70’s. There were not many teams that qualified for the state meet and we were able to make state five years in a row and two years ago, we took eighth, which is the best finish in history and we were able to win a conference title in 2014 and it had been about 32 years since we had won a Big 12 title.
“We had a lot of kids that moved on to compete on the collegiate level and some kids that would not even had a chance to got to college if it wasn’t for track and cross country, so being a part of that is pretty special.”
After being officially named as BHRA coach on Monday, Orvis is preparing for the go-ahead to get his new runners up to speed.
“I have already been contacted by half a dozen of the runners, which is great,” Orvis said. “We don’t have a ton of runners coming back, so the first thing to do is recruit a little bit to get the numbers up to a respectable level. We are going to get started as soon as the district approves their guidelines for COVID-19 according to the IHSA guidelines. I am waiting for the OK and then we will start meeting and running.”
Orvis will still teach at Danville and in his heart, will always be a Viking.
“I will always be a Danville guy and I will be at heart, but there will also be room for Bismarck as well,” Orvis said.
