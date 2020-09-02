VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Dealing with adversity and changes has been a constant theme this year in athletics.
The annual McTagertt Memorial Tournament, which is normally played during the summer at Fountain Central High School, was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fountain Central tennis coaches Chris Webb and David Kight explore the option of hosting a McTagertt match this season.
“We started the McTagertt Memorial Tournament back in 2007 as Evan McTagertt passed away in an accident in 2004 and Levi lost his life in an accident in 2007,’’ said Webb of the former tennis players at Fountain Central. “Besides the Fountain Central kids that have played, there has also been a lot of the Covington kids that have played in the tournament. It just seemed natural to turn our match with Covington into the McTaggert match. Each team sold special t-shirts to honor Evan and Levi.’’
Fountain Central players wore the orange shirts with light blue lettering, while Covington players won light blue shirts with orange lettering.
“Orange was Evan’s favorite color and we wore orange wristbands to honor him after his death, and Levi’s favorite color was light blue’’ said Webb.
Covington coach Terry Field admitted that the Trojans were pleased to be a part of the match.
“Evan and Levi were two good kids that were hard workers and good tennis players,’’ Field said. “Being only 7 miles a part, I know that a lot of our kids know their kids and it’s very natural for Covington kids to play in the tournament every summer. It makes the most sense that we would be a part of this match.’’
There was only one small problem on Tuesday. Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.
After a little over of 45 minutes of action, the contest had to be halted because of rain with Fountain Central leading in four of the five matches.
“I was really pleased with the way that we were playing,’’ said Webb, whose team had won 30 of 41 games in the match when it was halted.
Carson Eberly (No. 1 singles), Cody Linville (No. 2 singles), Brent Myers (No. 3 singles) along with the No. 2 doubles team of Sawyer Keeling and Brayen Prickett were all up a set.
The lone match where Covington was leading was at No. 1 doubles as the team of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter had a 5-2 lead.
“I even think our No. 1 doubles team (Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager) were playing well,’’ Webb said. “It was just little things that had them down in that match.
“Hopefully, we can make the corrections when we resume the match.’’
The Potter brothers came into Tuesday’s match undefeated as they have won titles at West Vigo and Western Boone this season.
“They had a good year last year including being all-conference,’’ Field said. “I think they learned to play together last year, which isn’t always easy for brothers, and they have improved.’’
That’s something Field is seeing from his entire team, which doesn’t have a senior and they are currently playing without Calvin Springer because of a hamstring injury.
“We have had a lot of 3-2 matches where it’s come down to the final match of the night,’’ Field said. “I like the way this group battles.’’
Covington is 6-3 this season and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference, while Fountain Central is 4-0 and Tuesday was the conference opener for the Mustangs.
“We are scheduled to play six times this week and three times next week, so this is the heart of our season,’’ Webb said. “But with our current situation, you never know if you are going to get all of those matches played.’’
As for Tuesday’s postponement, both schools were hopeful to get the match completed some time this week.
According to Webb, the proceeds from the McTaggert match currently stand around $2,000 and will be split between the Evan McTagertt Scholarship Fund and Levi McTagertt Trust Fund.
