DANVILLE — Jerry O’Neill may not be in the athletics director position at Schlarman Academy for long, but he is ready to build for the future.
O’Neill, who took over for Eric Crist in May, has been getting the schedules ready and also have been getting in new coaches.
“When he left, a lot of things were happening and all the programs were all over the place because of covid and how to get officials in,” O’Neill said. “He gave me an introduction to the computer and I am catching up with that. I had to finish August and I am right now in 2023, so I am very comfortable with that.”
O’Neill had to hire coaches in seven different sports before the season.
“I hired Taylor Baker for Volleyball, Boone Billings for baseball, Eric Forsyth for softball, John Craig for boys basketball, Zach Davis for girls basketball, Marcus Provost for golf and Jennifer Blurton for cheerleading,” O’Neill said. “I knew most of these people before I hired them, so I didn’t start from scratch.”
While O’Neill is new to the AD job, he is definitely not new to Schlarman.
“I have been involved at Schlarman as a coach for over 30 years on the boys and girls sides in basketball and my daughters also played here, so that is where my first connection with Schlarman,” O’Neill said.
Originally from Long Island, New York, O’Neill was drafted out of high school from the Milwaukee Brewers.
“I signed a contract out of high school and Danville was one of my stops and that is where I met my wife (Sue O’Neill) in 1971 and we made our offseason home here,” O’Neill said. “I went to school after my career ended and raised my family here. My wife didn’t want to live in New York and we visit my brothers, but it was not a place that she didn’t want to raise our family.”
O’Neill worked at Alexander Sporting Goods for 43 years, but always had time to be an assistant coach for multiple sports.
“I started with girls basketball because my daughters were playing and the program was not in great shape back then. Mark Kroy, who is our dean of students now, got a hold of me and we kept it alive,” O’Neill said. “My last daughter played on a super-sectional team and I was going to head out then, but Randy Feller took over for boys basketball and asked me to be an assistant. I have been back and forth since then and I have been an assistant for Keith Peoples and the two straight titles and now I coach with Keith in the junior high level.”
O’Neill was assisting Crist before Crist left to take an assistant athletics director job at Fort Lewis College in late April.
“I was doing some things as a part-timer and I was willing to do more,” O’Neill said. “Eric took the job in Colorado and put in his two weeks and asked if I an be interim AD and I can do that. As soon as they find a person, I can get back to assistant coaching.”
Until that happens, O’Neill will do the job, which includes running into a lot of people he has known already.
I was doing business with athletics directors for years as a sporting goods rep and I coached of lot of their kids coming through,” O’Neill said. “(Hoopeston Area AD) Nathan Burkowski, I coached him in school and Mike Waters from Westville, I knew him when he coached for Oakwood.”
While O’Neill knows his time is short in the job, he plans to make the most of it until the school hires a permanent AD.
“They have several people down the road that they know will be available by May,” O’Neill said. “I want to have things in a great position for the next guy, so he won’t walk into doing a lot of things when he comes here which I think will help him.”
Until then, he is ready to deal with the different challenges at the job.
“As a coach, you prepare for the game and as an athletics director, you are behind the scenes and you have to make sure the team shows up on time and the officials are here and they get paid. When they show up, I feel very relived.
“We have a new principal as well, so we have a lot of changes as a school. We have to depend on volunteers and to volunteer is very important and we have to run down people to work everything. They have been very important in the past and I don’t think anything will change for that.”
