TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: German Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 8 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Florida State at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: SAS Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Girls singles and doubles finals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, Women's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: German Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Bank of America Roval 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 6 (If necessary): Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, FOX, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.
French Open, Men's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
