TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: German Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 8 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Florida State at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: SAS Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Girls singles and doubles finals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, Women's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: German Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Bank of America Roval 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 6 (If necessary): Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, FOX, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.

French Open, Men's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

