Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series: Clean Harbors 200, FOX, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Louisville at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 3:30 p.m.
American League Championship Series, Game 7 (If Necessary): Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Hollywood Casino 400,WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 7 (If necessary): Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1,7 p.m.
National Football League
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, FOX, noon
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, FOX, 4 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
