TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series: Clean Harbors 200, FOX, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Louisville at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 3:30 p.m.

American League Championship Series, Game 7 (If Necessary): Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Hollywood Casino 400,WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 7 (If necessary): Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1,7 p.m.

National Football League

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, FOX, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, FOX, 4 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

