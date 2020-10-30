ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Emilian Romanga Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Draft Top 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Emilian Romanga Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, CBS, noon

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, FOX, noon

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

