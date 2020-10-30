ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Emilian Romanga Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Draft Top 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Emilian Romanga Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, CBS, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, FOX, noon
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
