ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Las Vegas 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, CBS, noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:05 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: South Point 400, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, FOX, noon

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, first round, NBC, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 4: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, noon

WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Tennis

French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

