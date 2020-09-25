ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Las Vegas 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, CBS, noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: South Point 400, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, FOX, noon
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, first round, NBC, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 4: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, noon
WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Tennis
French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
