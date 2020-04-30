DANVILLE — In a sports year that has been filled with cancellations, the Prospect League announced on Wednesday that they are going to delay their start to the 2020 campaign.
“The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority,” stated Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors.
“We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met.”
The Danville Dans, who were originally slated to open is season at home on May 28th against the Terre Haute Rex, will now await a new league schedule to determine its home opener at Danville Stadium.
“We are committed to doing everything that we can to having a baseball season this summer,’’ said Danville Dans general manager Jeanie Cooke. “We know that our town and our community is ready for a return to normal. Hopefully, we can provide the area with some baseball enjoyment this summer.’’
Cooke acknowledged that there are several key governmental decisions that will need to be made before any schedule can be finalized.
Questions like, how many fans will be allowed in the park? Will the players be allowed into the locker room? the dugout? And so many, many more.
“We are going to look at all of the options,’’ Cooke said. “Our goal is provide good entertainment for our community and great opportunities for the players that we bring here to Danville.’’
Cooke said that the Danville Dans have 32 players committed to play this summer, but that the Prospect League has since expanded the rosters.
“We are going to add two more players, bring it up to 34 for this season,’’ said Cooke, noting that 21 of their 32 signed players are from NCAA Division I programs. “Without a spring season this year, we felt that we might need some extra pitching so that we didn’t overextend anyone.’’
The lack of a spring season, as all NCAA teams, NAIA teams and NJCAA teams had their seasons cancelled back in early March, has actually increased the importance of a possible collegiate summer season.
“Every year, we tend to lose a pitcher or two before the summer starts because his college coach wants to shut them down after a busy spring,’’ Cooke said. “Right now, there are college coaches calling around and trying to get their kids into a summer league.’’
Some of that is because other collegiate leagues have already cancelled their seasons like the Cape Cod Baseball League and the Valley Baseball League.
Leagues that are still currently attempting to hold a 2020 season include the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League, the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, the California Collegiate League, the Expedition League, the Florida Collegiate Summer League, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the New York Collegiate Baseball League, the Northwoods League, the Southern Collegiate Baseball League and the Sunbelt Baseball League.
Twelve teams in five states will make up the 2020 Prospect League. In the East Division there are the Champion City Kings of Springfield, Ohio, the Chillicothe (Ohio) Paints, the Danville Dans, the Lafayette (Ind.) Aviators, the Terre Haute Rex and the West Virginia Miners of Beckley, W.Va. While the West Division has the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., the DuPage Pistol Shrimp of Lisle, the Normal CornBelters, the O’Fallon (Mo.) Hoots, the Quincy Gems and the Springfield Sliders.
The Chillicothe Paints were the 2019 champions, beating the Cape Catfish, 2-1, in the best-of-three series. Also making the playoffs last season were the Danville Dans and the DuPage Pistol Shrimp.
